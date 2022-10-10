Clash Royale balance changes for October 2022: All changes revealed

Supercell has implemented Clash Royale balance changes for October 2022, which are already live within the game. Several building cards, such as Mortar and Cannon, have been nerfed. In contrast, others, such as Goblin Gang and Elixir Golem, have been strengthened.

The developers regularly bring in such balances to ensure that a particular card or strategy does not become overpowering. Players received the previous changes in August; the next ones have been brought in this month.

List of all Clash Royale balance changes

Goblin Gang

Change: Spear Goblin count increased from 2 to 3

To make the Goblin Gang even more effective, the developers have increased the number of Spear Goblins spawned when using the card to three. This reverses the reduction in goblins, which they brought in more than five years back.

Elixir Golem

Change: Attack speed increased by 15% on all forms (Elixir Golem, Elixir Golemite, and Elixir Blob)

Elixir Golem has also received a buff with the new October balance changes. All three distinct forms' hit/attack speeds have increased by 15%, making the "rare" card an even more viable option.

Cannon

Change: Hitpoints decreased by 8%.

Cannon is a prominent "Building" type card in Clash Royale and is often used to stop enemy attacks or distract enemy troops. Many players prefer it over other alternatives since it costs less elixir.

However, Cannon's hitpoints have been reduced to balance the situation, allowing players to destroy them more easily.

Cannon Cart

Change: Hitpoints of the destroyed form decreased by 8%.

Changes that apply to the regular Cannon will also come into effect for the destroyed or stationary form of the Cannon Cart, an epic card. The reduced durability will have a reduction in its usage.

Royal Hogs

Change: First hit is 60% slower

Royal Hogs are extremely potent in Clash Royale, and many users prefer them on their deck over the Hog Rider. Using the card effectively sends four hogs that rush and attack the towers of enemies, making it extremely difficult to avoid damage to the towers.

Following the new nerf, the Royale Hogs' first hit will be 60% slower, allowing more time for a viable counter.

Mighty Miner

Change: Hitpoints decreased by 8%.

The Mighty Miner has proven to be an excellent choice in Clash Royale ever since it was first made available to players earlier this year. Nevertheless, the latest balance changes have resulted in him receiving a slight nerf to help maintain the game's equilibrium.

Mortar

Change: Hitpoints decreased by 7%.

Mortar is another widely used card of the "Building" type that can be obtained in Clash Royale. It has been a part of the Meta over the last several months, and it can deal hefty damage to the towers.

Similar to Cannon, the new balance change nerfed the Mortar and reduced its health by 7%, making it go down quicker.

Barbarian Hut (rework)

Changes:

Elixir cost reduced to 6

Spawn Speed increased to 15 seconds

Spawn count increased to 3 from 2

Lifetime reduced to 30 seconds

Barbarians spawned on death reduced to 1

The total number of Barbarians spawned has been reduced to 8

The last change on this list is Barbarian Hut, which has been completely reworked in Clash Royale. The cost reduction and higher spawn count will undoubtedly encourage more individuals to use it.

However, to maintain balance and neutralize the massive buffs, the lifespan, barbarians spawned on death, and the overall number of barbarians created have all been reduced.

