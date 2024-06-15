Clash Royale June update: New game mode and three Goblin cards

The Clash Royale June update will be released on June 17, 2024, featuring a new game mode dedicated to the Goblin Queen as well as three new Goblin-related cards. These items will focus on improving the Goblin's utility and importance in the game. The cards also align with various events included in the game's June 2024 roadmap.

This article highlights all the details regarding the upcoming Clash Royale June update.

Goblin Queen's Journey: New game mode

A major highlight of the Clash Royale June update will be the introduction of the Goblin Queen's Journey, which will be the 15th game mode in Clash Royale. In it, the Goblin Queen takes command of both King Towers, offering players the unique ability to unleash a barrage of eight baby Goblins toward their opponent during battle.

This action can only be performed once her ability bar is fully charged through the use of Goblin cards in combat. This bar will be visually represented over her head, allowing players to track the ability's progress. This new game mode is accessible to players who have reached Arena 12 and above in Clash Royale.

Three new Goblin cards in Clash Royale June update

Three new cards (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale June update will also introduce three new Goblin-related cards. These can be unlocked by playing the upcoming Goblin Queen's Journey game mode. The cards offer unique abilities that can be utilized across all game modes once unlocked.

The three upcoming latest Goblin-related items are given below:

1) Goblin Machine

Goblin Machine is a Legendary card and deploys a purple-haired Goblin inside a war machine when it is used. This mechanized attack suit is fitted with metal fists and a rocket launcher that can instantly deal a high amount of damage. The metal fists are specifically suited to deal with swarms of low-hitpoint enemy units while the rocket launcher specializes in destroying high-hitpoint troops.

2) Goblin Demolisher

The Goblin Demolisher is a Rare card. It deploys a healthy goblin carrying several bombs and wearing a barrel for protection. Whenever he is surrounded by enemy troops, he detonates all bombs to defeat his opponents while eliminating himself.

3) Goblin Curse

The Clash Royale Goblin Curse is an Epic rarity spell card that deals continuous damage to opponent troops within its range and converts them into friendly Goblins after they've been beaten. The transformed units will then help you destroy your opponent's troops.

