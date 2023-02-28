CLG vs FlyQuest League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of Day 1 in Week 6 at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split features a highly-anticipated clash between CLG and FlyQuest. While FlyQuest has been dominating the competition, CLG is not to be counted out just yet.

However, if CLG wants to come out on top against FlyQuest's talented roster, they'll need to bring their A-game and come up with a clever strategy to catch their opponents off-guard. Despite their underdog status, CLG still has a chance to pull off a surprise upset and make a statement in the LCS.

Preview of FlyQuest vs CLG at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

FlyQuest had a really good showing so far at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. The team is currently sitting at the top of the table with 10 wins and only one loss, with no other team even close to catching up with them.

The changes that FlyQuest made for the 2023 season seem to have worked wonders. The idea of bringing in multiple Asian players and basically turning FlyQuest into an LCK team has brought the organization immense success.

Prince, the AD Carry of FlyQuest, was the third best in the LCK back in 2022, so it's no surprise that he's dominating the LCS with his performances. However, it's not just Prince who's making a difference. The entire FlyQuest roster is working with incredible synergy, making them a team to be feared in the North American League of Legends scene. This could potentially elevate the region's status in the global League of Legends community in the near future.

CLG had a promising start to the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split, sitting at the top of the table in the early days of the season. However, the team struggled in the following weeks as other teams improved their performance. As a result, CLG's current record is six wins and five losses, with most of their wins coming from the early half of the season. Despite this, CLG has several quality players, including Dhokla, and has the potential to pull off upsets.

Unfortunately, against a team like FlyQuest, things will probably become extremely complicated. Hence, when it comes to predictions, FlyQuest should be able to grab a very comfortable victory against CLG.

Head-to-head

FlyQuest and CLG have clashed against each other a total of 28 times in the past, with the former grabbing 15 victories and the latter grabbing 13.

Previous results

Previously, FlyQuest played against Dignitas and grabbed an easy victory at the LCS 2023 Spring Split.

CLG, on the other hand, faced against Immortals and grabbed a very comfortable victory.

LCS 2023 Spring Split rosters

FlyQuest

Impact

Spica

Vicla

Prince

Eyla

CLG

Dhokla

Contractz

Palafox

Luger

poome

Livestream details

FlyQuest vs CLG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on March 2, 2023, at 2 pm PDT/3:30 am IST (March 3).

