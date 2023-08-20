The League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship is coming to a conclusion as only two teams remain in the race to win the title and represent North America at the World Championship as the number one seed. NRG have secured themselves a rematch against Cloud9, following a thrilling Lower Bracket finals victory against Team Liquid.

The Grand Finals will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can expect an exciting best-of-five series to close out the League of Legends LCS 2023 season.

Cloud9 vs NRG/Team Liquid: Who will win the League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Cloud9 are currently the strongest team in the LCS. The Spring Split champions have continued their sublime form in domestic competition through superior individual prowess and macro decisions.

The team has had a few hiccups over the course of the Summer Split, but have looked dominant in the Playoffs Stage. Spearheaded by world-class ADC, Berserker, Cloud9 are looking to win both splits in the LCS 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

NRG came into the Summer Split after acquiring Counter Logic Gaming's spot. Simultaneously, they added a new botlane comprising of FBI and IgNar.

This move, along with the great performances by players such as Palafox, have paid off incredibly well for the American organization. With incredible teamfighting and resilience, NRG are looking to get their revenge against Cloud9 in a highly anticipated rematch.

Expand Tweet

On paper, Cloud9 are the expected favorites to win the LCS Championship 2023. The team previously won against NRG pretty handily in the Upper Bracket Finals. However, NRG have all the tools to pull of a miracle upset that can shock the League of Legends' esports world.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and NRG have faced each other six times in the 2023 League of Legends LCS season. The current head-to-head record between these teams is tied at 3-3.

Recent results

Cloud9's latest result in the LCS 2023 Championship was a 3-0 win against NRG.

Similarly, NRG's most recent fixture in the LCS 2023 Championship saw them win an intense best-of-five series against Team Liquid in a 3-2 scoreline.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

Cloud9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Allami Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Huang Mid - Jang "EMENES" Min-soo

Min-soo ADC - Kim "Berseker" Min-cheol

Min-cheol Support - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Svenningsen Head Coach - Alfonso "Mithy" Aguirre Rodriguez

NRG

Top - Niship "Dhokla" Doshi

Doshi Jungle - Juan "Contractz" Arturo Garcia

Arturo Garcia Mid - Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Palafox ADC - Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Victor Huang Support - Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun

Dong-geun Head Coach: Thomas "Thinkcard" Slotkin

Expand Tweet

Livestream details

LoL esports enthusiats can watch the Grand Finals of the League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship featuring Cloud9 and NRG live on the official LCS Twitch and YouTube channels.

Cloud9 vs NRG on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Cloud9 vs NRG on YouTube: Watch here

Cloud9 will face NRG on August 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm PDT / 10:00 pm CEST / 1:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? Cloud9 NRG 0 votes