COD Mobile Season 3: Top 5 AK-47 loadouts

In COD Mobile, if players aren't equipped with a decent gun, their chances of defeat increase.

Guns like AK-47, AK117, and QQ9 hold a fan-favorite status. The AK-47 is popular due to its overpowering performance in COD Mobile. Even other games have equivalent AK-47 variants due to the gun's immense popularity.

This article will talk about the top five loadouts which players can use for AK-47 in COD Mobile's MP Mode in Season 3.

Top 5 AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 3

Gunsmith for AK-47 in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

To customize AK-47, players need to unlock all the attachments by grinding with AK-47 in COD Mobile's MP or BR mode. Players can unlock weapon levels with the help of Weapon XP cards, and consequently, players will open all the attachments.

After unlocking the attachments, players can create new blueprints for the weapon using COD Mobile's gunsmith, where players can use five attachments in a loadout on the gun.

Here's the list of the top five AK-47 loadouts:

#5 - Close-range (Aggressive):

Close-range -Aggressive loadout (Image via Activision) Close-range - Balanced loadout (Image via Activision)

This focuses on rushing and aids an aggressive approach at handling multiple enemies at a time in COD Mobile MP mode. The scope attachment is ignored to make way for rear grip attachment for better stability in close-range fights:

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

Stock: No stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: 5.45 Caliber Ammo

Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip A

#4 - Close-range (Balanced):

A suitable combo for a balanced gameplay strategy, this one focuses on the movement aspect while handling multiple enemies and taking cover over a short range:

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

Stock: YKM Light Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Underbarrel: operator Foregrip

#3 - Mid-range (Aggressive):

Mid-range - Aggressive (Image via Activision)

This combination is best for players who never adopt a laid-back approach and engage in fights with faraway enemies. The main focus is on mid-range to long-range battles and scoring long shots:

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock: YKM Light Stock

Laser (For Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 5

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

#2 - Mid-range (Balanced):

Mid-range - Balanced (Image via Activision)

The mid-range (balanced) strategy revolves around taking measured risks, using choke points, and not being overly defensive. The following combo suits all the requirements for a mid-range balanced strategy:

Barrel: OWC Marksman

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser (For Hip Fire): OWC Laser Tactical or Scope (For ADS): Holographic Sight 3

Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

#1 - Mid-range (Defensive or Stealth):

Mid-range - Defensive (Image via Activision)

The defensive strategy at close-range feels pointless, but is best for mid-range and long-range battles. This combo changes the AK-47 from a beastly Assault Rifle to a stealthy Sniping variant by enhancing damage range through Muzzle and Barrel attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Stock: MIP Strike Stock

Barrel: OWC Ranger

Laser (For hip fire): RTC Laser 1mW or Scope (For ADS): 3X Tactical Scope 3

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

