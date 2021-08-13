COD Warzone Season 5: Every new perk added after the update

Raven Software has finally rolled out the COD Warzone Season 5 update after a recent delay. Similar to previous seasons, Season 5 is also content rich with new game modes, weapons and the arrival of the Gulag design. However, another set of significant additions includes the new Combat Scout and Tempered Warzone perks.

The two new perks are definitely going to replace any other Slot 2 and Slot 3 perks to become the new meta in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. From early reviews of the new Warzone perks, they certainly seem to be extremely valuable and would definitely prove a massive advantage to those who equip them.

Apart from the new Combat Scout perk and the Tempered perk in Warzone, the Cold Blooded and High Alert perks also received balance changes to tweak them a little. Whether these changes convince players to accept older COD Warzone perks over the new ones remains a personal choice.

All the new COD Warzone perks in Season 5

Raven Software has added a new perk each for Slot 2 and Slot 3 in COD Warzone.

THE NEW WALL HACK PERK IS SLOT 3, MEANING YOU CAN RUN IT WITH GHOST! #Warzone



We speculated about this on last weeks podcast, everyone else seemed to think it’d be a slot 2 perk. pic.twitter.com/j4AtPhteOQ — ModernWarzone - Under Maintenance (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

Tempered perk Warzone (Slot 2 - Red)

The new Tempered perk added to COD Warzone Season 5 essentially allows players to max out their armor using only two armor plates instead of three. Instead of the original 50 damage absorption, the Tempered Warzone perk will reinforce armor plates and increase their absorption to 75.

Combat Scout perk Warzone (Slot 3 - Yellow)

The new Combat Scout perk might just be so powerful that some players consider it to be broken and are calling it the 'Wall Hack' perk. Equipping this perk allows players to spot and highlight their enemies for a few seconds after landing a shot on them.

This would keep enemies highlighted in close quarters or long-range combat and it would be difficult for players to rotate if they have been hit by an enemy, as the enemy would know their exact position.

Two other Call of Duty Warzone perks receive balance changes

The High Alert perk in COD Warzone Season 5 will now allow players to hear the footsteps of enemies even if they have the Dead Silence perk equipped. This comes as an effective counter to Dead Silence and means that players would now prefer other perks over Dead Silence.

Apart from Dead Silence, Cold Blooded is another COD Warzone perk that received a buff. Those who equip the Slot 1 (Blue) perk will be able to avoid being targeted by enemy AI and thermal optics, which also includes the effect of the new Combat Scout perk added to Call of Duty Warzone Season 5.

Meta Perks in COD Warzone Season 5

Slot 1 (Blue): Cold Blooded

Slot 2 (Red): Tempered/Ghost/High Alert

Slot 3 (Yellow): Combat Scout

This will allow players to both use and avoid the new Combat Scout perk. Apart from this, players can equip the new Tempered perk in Warzone Season 5 if they play aggressively and run out of armor plates quickly. They can also equip the High Alert perk, especially after its recent buff, or the popular Ghost perk in Slot 2.

