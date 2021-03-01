CodeMiko claims her 2-week Twitch ban was so bizarre that it's causing her PTSD

Popular streamer CodeMiko said she has suffered a psychiatric disorder over her recent two-week Twitch ban and sought medical help on stream.

CodeMiko speaks with Dr. K about her anxiety

The Technician has recently revealed that all three of her Twitch bans are because of her own slip-ups, like her most recent ban on January 19. An email sent by CodeMiko to a friend during the course of a stream regarding female harassment was displayed for her audience in the stream.

By presenting the message, she revealed the sender of the email and violated Twitch's Terms of Service in regards to privacy.

CodeMiko claims that her TOS violations were accidental and have caused her to suffer Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She discussed this with a streamer named “HealthyGamer_GG,” also known as Dr. K to his fans. He is well known for talking with gamers and discussing issues with them.

Talking with Technician, our friend behind @thecodemiko...covering social anxiety, what it does to our mind and how to deal with it!

CodeMiko and Dr. K discussed her anxiety around the sentiment that she may be one of the streamers that makes people hate Twitch. The Technician’s belief is that Twitch thinks she is a toxic streamer. That they could be right about her.

CodeMiko has been given many bans, which have a negative influence on The Technician. These bans have been punishing the streamer's mental health.

Dr. K said that CodeMiko may be experiencing PTSD from violating Twitch's terms of service. However, if that was definitely the case, he said she would show tell-tale signs of PTSD such as nightmares or anxiety from constantly worrying about being punished.

The mental health expert said the streamer should get PTSD diagnosed by a medical professional before being certain.

Perhaps CodeMiko will take Dr. K’s advice and consult an expert. Content creators like Corpse Husband and many others actively seek out therapy to maintain their mental well-being.

It is recommended that anyone who feels their mental health is deteriorating should seek help.

CodeMiko’s conversation with Dr. K is the best foot forward for both streamers

Dr. K would be the perfect guide for CodeMiko if she was serious about improving her well-being. He is a qualified professional with an array of experience in the field.

Dr. K is a medically certified doctor by the name of Alok Kanojia. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Texas in 2007, a medical degree from Tufts University in 2014, and a residency in psychiatry from Harvard Medical School in 2018.

His departure from Harvard's McLean Hospital in 2019 was because he wanted to focus on his private practice and the Healthy Gamer channel.

Power out?

Stare at wall to cultivate mental health.

With funds from Twitch, Dr. K runs Healthy Gamer, which was established to help gamers with their issues. Healthy Gamer offers non-medical advice on issues such as video game addiction, relationships, and motivation. By talking to CodeMiko, Dr. K is doing exactly what Healthy Gamer aims to do.

We're live in about an hour with Technician from @thecodemiko to talk about social anxiety & its effects...



See you there!

The Technician felt much better after speaking to Dr. K.

