The casual adventure game, Coin Master, has billions of players worldwide. Developer Moon Active released the title in 2010 for Android and iOS devices. It features a social aspect, allowing gamers to invite and play with their Facebook friends. They activate the slot machine that contains symbols of pigs, hammers, shields, coins, and spins.

They use coins to build their existing village and advance to the next. There are over 450 villages, with five items to build and upgrade in each. Performing every in-game activity requires spins, and there are numerous ways to obtain them. Moon Active also provides redeemable links daily that grant free spins. The article provides all active Coin Master links for June 19, 2023.

All updated links for Coin Master free spins (June 19, 2023)

Coin Master's developer provides two to three links daily on the title’s official social media accounts. Redeeming them grants free spins, often accompanied by coins and other in-game items. If you are stuck in a village and lack spins, use these links below to get them for free:

https://Coin-Master.me/lYWXEc - 10 free spins and 1.2 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/lYWXEc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vmJsPE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vMpfvx - free spins and coins

https://Coin-Master.me/xgHfAi - 25 free spins

It is noteworthy that these links are redeemable only once per account. You should redeem them as soon as possible because they expire two days from posting.

Redeeming these links is simple and quick in Coin Master. You don’t have to visit any website or copy and paste into the app; installation of the game on your phone and an active internet connection suffices. Here are the steps to redeem the links:

Install Coin Master on your handheld. Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or the internet. Click on any one link. It opens the app on your phone. After the game fully loads, click the Collect button on the dialog box that appears. You will receive all applicable rewards in your profile.

Spins are also available for purchase from this free-to-play game’s in-app store. The price starts from 2.22 USD for 30, 5.59 USD for 90, 13.47 USD for 260, 22.46 USD for 525 spins, 56.20 USD for 1600, and 112.43 USD for 3600 spins. Go to the Main Menu and enter the shop to make purchases. Other items are also in the shop to buy, such as chests, coins, Pet XP, and Pet food.

Moon Active also holds social media contests on Facebook everyday. Any Coin Master fan can participate in them and win plenty of free coins and spins. The developer uploads two to three posts containing an easy video or photo puzzle related to the game. You should crack the puzzle and provide your answer in the comment section. If your answer is correct, you can be a winner along with a few others. Given the number of participants amounts to thousands, the developer chooses winners through a lucky draw.

There are also other easy ways to get more free spins. Some of them are listed below:

Inviting friends

Collecting from friends

Requesting spins in a team

Participating in events and tournaments

Popping balloons when they are active

Finishing a village

Completing card sets

There is at least one event always going on in Coin Master. They have specific tasks; upon completing them, you will receive rewards, including free spins. You can check the details of events by clicking on the icons below the Main Menu button.

