Coin Master Free Spin Link (December 27): How to get free spins

Christmas may be over, but Coin Master players can continue celebrating with a new rewards link today. This link grants players 25 free spins.

As the name suggests, the gameplay heavily depends on the amount of "Coins" that players can gather. The game is divided into two parts, one where the users use the coins they have to upgrade various assets in their village to level up and the slot machines. The slot machines are the only way to obtain any required in-game resources.

Obtaining anything from a randomized sequence machine like a slot machine is very difficult, so Coin Master developers appease players with frequent reward links. These links can be found on the official Coin Master Twitter handle, and are a source of great interest to the community as they provide a gateway to additional rewards.

Today's rewards can be accessed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed and logged in.

Raiding other players, shielding yourself against raids, pets, and many such elements keep players occupied in the Coin Master world. Today's free reward link:

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (December 27)

Most reward links and redeem codes (unless specified otherwise) are single-use, i.e., they can only be used once per account. There is no limit on the number of reward links that players can benefit from.

Using reward links effectively is an essential aspect of joining the Coin Master leaderboards. The frequency of these links increases during special occasions, but even typically, they can be found pretty easily every few days.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

Christmas is over now, but there was a massive increase in the number of rewards made accessible to players during the holiday season.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Because 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖’𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 and you don’t want to miss it!

if you’re going to play now and have a jolly good time!

Let's play! --> 𝑰𝒕’𝒔 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂’𝒔 𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒕!Because 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖’𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 and you don’t want to miss it! #Retweet if you’re going to play now and have a jolly good time!Let's play! --> bit.ly/CoinMasterTwit… 𝑰𝒕’𝒔 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂’𝒔 𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒕! Because 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖’𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 and you don’t want to miss it! #Retweet if you’re going to play now and have a jolly good time! Let's play! --> bit.ly/CoinMasterTwit… https://t.co/TJfGtWqKvJ

Raiding other players remains the best method to fill your treasury. Players should try to score as many raid opportunities as they can from the slot machines and shields to protect their village from raids. The road to becoming a top Coin Master player starts with being able to use the slot machines and multipliers effectively.

Multipliers are hugely beneficial as all rewards can be doubled or tripled instantly. The game restricts newer players from engaging larger multipliers so as to first build an instinct towards the slot machines, before taking the calculated risk that using a multiplier is.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

if you’re having a wonderful filled day and for a chance to win 2,000 spins! 𝑾𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒚𝒔!! #Retweet if you’re having a wonderful filled day and for a chance to win 2,000 spins! 𝑾𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒚𝒔!! #Retweet if you’re having a wonderful filled day and for a chance to win 2,000 spins! https://t.co/Eog4Fdn04y

Like the one shown in the tweet above, many contests are hosted on the Coin Master Twitter handle. These are risk-free ways to win massive rewards, so players are advised to participate in these just as enthusiastically they rush to use reward links.

Edited by R. Elahi