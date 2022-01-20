Coin Master free spin link (January 20): How to get free spins

Coin Master players' mornings must look a little extra bright today, with a new rewards link going live moments ago. They will receive a minimum reward of 25 spins by accessing this link.

Each user receives a different reward from these reward links, dependent on their individual level of progress in Coin Master. Newbies will get 25 spins by availing today's rewards, but advanced gamers (Lv. 150 and above) can get over 200 spins using the same link.

They can access today's rewards by clicking here on a device that has Coin Master installed. The reward link was announced via the following tweet:

Free rewards in Coin Master today (January 20)

These reward links can only be used once per account. That being said, there are no restrictions on the number of reward links that can be availed from a single account. With the game's challenging design and considerable dependence on sheer luck, many players resort to unfair means to try to level up faster.

Many top gamers often reiterate that it is better to effectively make use of all in-game events, daily rewards, and reward links than to resort to any illegal or unfair means. Reward links, in particular, are a gold mine of in-game resources, providing gold, spins, and often a combination of both, completely free.

Fans know Coin Master's developers to celebrate every special occasion with a themed tweet, often containing reward links, so users should make a habit of checking the official Twitter handle on and in the days leading up to special occasions.

While the ease of reward links is unmatched, raiding other players is still the best way for gamers to line up their coffers. Raids can be accessed via getting three Piggy icons on the slot machine.

In a raid, users have a chance to essentially loot others and friends directly, as opposed to Attacks, wherein they attack the villages in the hope of scoring some gold.

Raiding with a multiplier is a tried and tested strategy to generate large amounts of gold in a short time. Since the average raid amount for even a new player is more than 2,000,000, a safe 3x multiplier can grant players an instant credit of 6,000,000 coins.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Hmm but what’s that in the distance?! 🤔

Is it a replica of A or B!?

𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 1,000 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! Hmm but what’s that in the distance?! 🤔Is it a replica of A or B!? 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 1,000 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! https://t.co/Z3cNK5e2Ws

Simple challenges like the one shown above are often active on the official Twitter handle. While the odds of winning are relatively low, the rewards on offer are always massive. Consistent participation in these challenges increases the odds of winning, so gamers are advised to participate as much as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer