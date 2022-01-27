Coin Master free spin link (January 27): How to get free spins

Coin Master players' fortunes are facing up today, with a new rewards link going live a while ago. A minimum reward of 25 spins can be claimed by using this link.

Each user will receive a different reward from this reward link, depending on their level of progress in Coin Master. Newbies will get 25 spins from today's reward link, but advanced gamers (Lv. 175 and above) can expect anywhere upwards of 200 spins with the same.

Today's reward link was announced on the official Twitter handle and can be accessed by clicking here on a device that has Coin Master installed.

Free rewards in Coin Master today (January 27)

All Coin Master reward links and redeem codes can only be used once per account. There are no restrictions on the number of reward links that a player can use at a given time. Gameplay is designed to depend on sheer luck, prompting players to look for and often use unfair means to level up faster.

Many of the top players in the Coin Master community often voice their displeasure with such practices. They believe that effective use of daily rewards and reward links and consistent participation in in-game events is a much better way to level up quickly.

The rationale here is that the use of any unfair means generally results in a permanent ban, so even if players can rank up using them, it would be in vain. Read more about why one shouldn't use illegal ways to get spins here.

Developers celebrate every special occasion with a themed tweet, often containing reward links, so users should make a habit of checking their official Twitter handle on and in the days leading up to special occasions.

While reward links are unrivaled in terms of accessibility, raiding other players is still the finest way for gamers to fill their purses. Raids are unlocked by collecting three Piggy symbols on the slot machine.

In a raid, players have the opportunity to directly plunder others and friends, as opposed to Attacks, in which they attack villages in the hopes of gaining some gold.

Raiding with a multiplier is a tried and tested method for generating considerable sums of gold in a short time. The typical raid amount for even a novice is more than 2,000,000 coins, and a safe 3x multiplier can provide gamers with an instant credit of 6,000,000 coins.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Hmm, it seems someone has snuck in some rewards! 🍿

𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 700 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! Shhh 🤫, we're watching a movie!Hmm, it seems someone has snuck in some rewards! 🍿𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 700 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! Shhh 🤫, we're watching a movie! 🎥Hmm, it seems someone has snuck in some rewards! 🍿𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 700 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! https://t.co/Kxia4ITfxT

Simple challenges, such as the one seen above, are frequently active on the official Twitter handle. While the chances of winning are modest, the payouts are always massive. Participation in these challenges regularly enhances the chances of winning. Thus, players should engage as frequently as possible.

