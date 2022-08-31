Collect Sumeru Rose Seeds in Genshin Impact: Location and Quest details

Sumeru Rose Seeds are a different item altogether from ordinary Sumeru Roses. Hence, Genshin Impact players need to know how to get the former item. There are two ways to obtain it:

Buying it from Tubby. Using a Seed Dispensary while gathering Sumeru Roses.

The former method is significantly easier to do for the While the Dream Lingers quest since Travelers only need a single Sumeru Rose Seed. Obtaining it will only take a quick minute.

If they don't know how to buy it from Tubby, then this guide will simplify the process. After players get the seed, they just have to return to Ami to finish the quest to get:

150 Adventure EXP

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

20,000 Mora

3 Hero's Wits

Travelers also get an achievement for completing the quest, which will, in turn, give them a few Primogems for their trouble.

How Genshin Impact players can collect a Sumeru Rose Seed for the "While the Dream Lingers" quest

Travelers should see something similar to this (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining a Sumeru Rose Seed entails:

Entering the Serenitea Pot. Approach Tubby and talk to her. Select Realm Depot. Select Creatures of the Realm. Select Sumeru Rose Seed (a single seed only costs five Realm Currency).

Players must note that this item should appear at the bottom of the list, so they should scroll down if it's not visible right away. If they don't know how to access the Serenitea Pot, they can do the following:

Open up their inventory. Go to Gadgets (the icon looks like a satchel with a lightning mark on it). Select Serenitea Pot and use the "Place" function. Interact with the Serenitea Pot to enter it.

If players do not have a Serenitea Pot, they must complete the A Teapot to Call Home: Part I quest to get one.

Alternate method

If Genshin Impact players have a Seed Dispensary, then they can obtain the necessary seed by gathering its associated plant. To get the Seed Dispensary, Travelers must:

Reach Reputation Level 3 in Inazuma

Have claimed the Naku Weed Seed from Madarame Hyakubei

Have completed The Art of Horticulture quest

Since the whole process takes much longer than just visiting Tubby, players are recommended to use the former method unless they have somehow already planted all of the Sumeru Rose Seeds for the week.

The Seed Dispensary is a gadget, so players should equip it if they wish to use this method.

Finishing up this Genshin Impact quest

Return to Ami to finish the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

There isn't much left in this Genshin Impact quest. All that remains is to return to Ami to see some more dialog. Once that's over, players should receive the Where Have You Gone, My Dream? achievement under Wonders of the World, along with some other filler rewards.

For curious Travelers who stumbled onto this article and wondered how to partake in this easy quest, they must complete Genshin Impact 3.0's Archon Quests first. Otherwise, this task can't be undertaken since the quest NPC won't be in his usual spot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul