Complete guide for Goro Kingdom in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has finally been released. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio did not hold back by tapping into the weirdness of being a pirate in modern times. You assume the role of Goro Majima as you assemble an impressive crew of pirates, but it doesn't mean they all have to be human. You can recruit a handful of animals for the Goro Kingdom throughout the story of this spinoff title.

This article will cover every animal in the Goro Kingdom, where you can find them, and what you can receive for successfully recruiting them. Goro Majima may be an unhinged pirate, but his love for animals shows a different side to this recurring character in the Yakuza franchise.

A complete guide for the Goro Kingdom in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can build an impressive petting zoo as you progress the storyline (Image via SEGA)

It is worth noting that some of the animals in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be recruited as part of the main quest, and some you can encounter while exploring Honolulu or in side quests. While it may seem odd for a pirate to open a sanctuary for these animals, they can offer impressive gameplay benefits, such as ingredients for the kitchen, boosts in combat, and more.

After they willingly join your Goro Kingdom, you are responsible for keeping them well-fed and establishing a strong bond so that you can reap the benefits. Feeding the animals is a good practice for up-and-coming pet owners. You can feed the animals in your kingdom every five minutes in real-time, and once they are happy and full, you will receive several ingredients as a reward.

Here are all the food items you can feed your animals with:

Pet Food : This is the cheapest option and can be purchased at Stella's Shop for $10 .

: This is the cheapest option and can be purchased at for . High-End Pet Food : This is an expensive food choice that sells for $150 .

: This is an expensive food choice that sells for . Ultimate Pet Food: Unlike the previous two, you must test your luck and find this option in random briefcases.

The higher the food quality, the better rewards you can receive from your new animal friends. Now that the basics of feeding pets have been covered, it is time to find out where to find all the recruitable animals in the game.

All recruitable animals for the Goro Kingdom

Animal lovers will get a kick out of this one (Image via SEGA)

11 animals can be added to the Goro Kingdom in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and they can be found all over Honolulu. Some animals you automatically recruit as part of the main story, and some you must find on the island.

Goro

This loyal cat is the first subject in the Goro Kingdom. You can automatically recruit Goro during the introduction. Goro's notable characteristics are their tiger-like color scheme and the fact they sport a pirate hat.

Rewards:

Level 1: Rabbit Meat

Level 2: Pheasant Meat

Level 3: Bear Meat

You can feed Goro multiple times at five-minute intervals. Once you reach the maximum bond with the cat, you will receive 50 bear meat as a bonus, but this is a one-time thing.

Phoenix

This animal can be acquired once you reach Stella's Shop during the main story. Consider this a checkpoint since this is the first time in the game that the Goro Kingdom minigame becomes available.

Rewards:

Level 1: Egg

Level 2: Quality Egg

Level 3: Golden Egg

Onigiri

One cat isn't enough, and Onigiri is quite different from Goro. You can meet this cat at District 5 as part of an unmissable substory. Onigiri is a victim of abuse, and you have to beat up the cat's previous owner for good measure.

Rewards:

Level 1: Aweoweo

Level 2: Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

Level 3: Oarfish

Onigiri is an example of how other people mistreat these creatures, and you can dish out a world of pain for their abuse. The chance to beat up the previous owner is reward enough.

Barkley

Barkley is a stray dog that can be spotted at the north entrance of the Anaconda Shopping Center. You can see a nice lady concerned about the dog, and you can recruit him by giving him some food.

Rewards:

Level 1: Flounder

Level 2: Salmon

Level 3: Mahi Mahi

Allure

You can find Allure west of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at Aloha Street. To get the cat's attention, you must wear the Goromi Outfit.

Rewards

Level 1: Aweoweo

Level 2: Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

Level 3: Oarfish

Allure shares the same rewards as Onigiri but with a few gameplay benefits. Allure can boost the attacks of every crew member during naval warfare.

Coco

Coco can be recruited at the Aloha Bridge, and you can see a woman looking at the chimpanzee on the tree. You have three options to get the chimp to listen, but you must do all of them in any order. After getting Coco's attention, he will come to you and join your kingdom.

Rewards:

Level 1: Coconut

Level 2: Quality Mago

Level 3: Superb Pineapple

Turtle

This harmless dog is named Turtle for reasons unknown. You can find them at River Street. To gain Turtle's trust, you must defeat the thugs hurting the poor dog.

Rewards:

Level 1: Flounder

Level 2: Salmon

Level 3: Mahi Mahi

Alarm Cluck

The Alarm Cluck is another abused animal in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii that needs rescuing from an abuser. You can spot this poor animal at Ayame Street, trying to flee for its life.

Rewards:

Level 1: Egg

Level 2: Quality Egg

Level 3: Golden Egg

Zoomies

At the Harbor District, you can spot someone trying to get the dog to follow them. If you give them a hand and approach Zoomies and them gently, they will join your kingdom instead.

Rewards:

Level 1: Flounder

Level 2: Salmon

Level 3: Mahi Mahi

The Gourmand

This is another recruitable dog, but you must offer them some Caught Sashimi. You can find The Gourmand in the Anaconda Shopping District.

Rewards:

Level 1: Egg

Level 2: Salmon

Level 3: Mahi Mahi

Sanzen

Lastly, Sanzen can be recruited at Sunset Park for a price. This cow is worth $3000 and is the only animal that can be purchased in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to get them to join your kingdom. Unfortunately, there is no alternative to get them.

Rewards:

Level 1: Fresh Milk

Level 2: Quality Fresh Milk

Level 3: Superb Fresh Milk

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

