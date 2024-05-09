Complexity vs Virtus.Pro - ESL Pro League Season 19 Quarter-Finals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Complexity vs Virtus.Pro will be the first quarter-final, commencing on ESL Pro League Season 19. The CS2 community is brimming with excitement as this fiery matchup will feature two heavyweight teams facing each other in this iteration of Counter-Strike for the first time. Both teams will be looking forward to winning the first-ever ESL tournament of CS2 featuring an alluring cash prize of 750,000 USD alongside holding a shiny trophy. Additionally, the winner of this tournament will get a direct entry to IEM Cologne 2024.

Hence, before both these powerhouse teams make their way up to the center stage in Malta, here are some names of some star players, and important stats that could be the key factors in the outcome of this exceptional Complexity vs Virtus.Pro matchup.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this prediction article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Complexity vs Virtus.Pro ESL Pro League Season 19: Who will win this matchup?

Prediction

An epic matchup between Complexity vs Virtus.Pro is about to commence on May 9, 2024. Considering this will be the first-ever face-off between both teams in any CS2 tournament, fans of both teams want it matchup to be as memorable as possible. Ahead of this matchup, let’s discuss some possibilities that might open up some opportunities for any of the organizations.

Complexity had an exceptional start in the tournament as they defeated PERA. And they’re still maintaining the unbeaten run by keeping a 3-match winning streak. Meanwhile, their previous win was against CS2 Copenhagen Major winner NAVI, where they only dropped one map (2-1).

Amidst this, players like EliGE, Grim, and hallzerk were the most consistent ones. The formidable rifle duo of EliGE and Grim are yet to be stopped in the heart of Malta city. In light of Complexity’s unbeatable performance, they’re one of the top contenders in this tournament.

On the other hand, the European powerhouse Virtus.Pro went through many ups and downs and was finally able to reach the quarterfinals stage after beating TheMongolz. Unlike Complexity, they had a pretty rough start in the tournament and started with a massive loss to Fnatic, followed by, FaZe Clan (in the group A Mid-Bracket quarter-final). However, they managed to pull themselves back and currently are on a four-match win streak.

From the VP side, fame and Jame remain one of the driving forces for the European side. The addition of electroNic to their roster will definitely show some effects. However, they need some more time. Considering the recent performance of n0rb3r7, the Russian rifler needs to step up his game a little bit and show his true colors to get his hands on the shiny trophy.

Between the matchup of Complexity vs Virtus.Pro, the scales are heavily tipped towards Complexity’s side considering the recent performances by the NA side. Since they’ve won to a Copenhagen Major winner on their last matchup, they’ll be full of confidence. However, Jame and company is not something we can ignore. The European side will surely try to capitalize on the NA side’s mistakes and punish them accordingly.

Head to Head

Complexity and Virtus.Pro have never crossed their path in any CS2 tournament. This will be the first time they’ll be facing each other.

Recent Results

Complexity’s recent results state their win against Copenhagen Major winner NAVI with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Virtus.Pro also has won their previous matchup against TheMongolz with a 2-1 scoreline and qualified for this Quarterfinals.

Expected rosters

Complexity

Jonathan “Elige” Jablonowski

Jablonowski Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Kemery Johnny “jT” Theodosiou (IGL)

Theodosiou (IGL) Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli

Fjærli Michael “Grim” Wince

Wince Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen (Coach)

Virtus.Pro

Denis “fame” Sharipov

Sharipov Evgenii “Fl1T” Lebedev

Lebedev Dzhami “Jame” Ali (IGL)

Ali (IGL) David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan

Danielyan Petr “electoNic” Bolyshev

Bolyshev Dastan “dastan” Akbayev (Coach)

Livestream details

CS2 enthusiasts worldwide can watch the Complexity vs Virtus.Pro matchup on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL Counter-Strike on May 9, 2024, at 7.45 PM IST/ 4.15 PM CEST/ 7.15 AM PDT.

