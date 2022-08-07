"Confirmed community name after seven years"- Valkyrae finally came up with a title for her streaming community

After seven long years in the streaming industry, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" finally came up with a nickname for her dedicated fanbase. During a recent broadcast, while queuing for Valorant with fellow 100 Thieves members, the streamer had a rather interesting name for her community, much to everyone's delight.

Valkyrae is one of the top female creators in the world, with a big part of her success attributed to her loyal fanbase. From sticking by her side during controversies to celebrating her achievements, the streamer's community has always stood strong.

Having expressed her gratitude on countless occasions, she wanted to address her community with a nickname:

"Guys, I have a confirmed community name after seven years."

Valkyrae comes up with a hilarious nickname for her community during recent livestream

Streaming phenomenon Valkyrae has returned from her long streaming hiatus and is back to her usual streaming schedule. The August 6, 2022 broadcast saw her indulge in a Valorant match alongside close friends and fellow streamers. However, the conversation took an interesting turn when she officially came up with a name for her community.

Promising her followers a Reddit recap livestream, Valkyrae stated:

"I do owe you guys a Reddit recap soon. Yes, I do, I do, I do, I owe you guys."

The 30-year-old streamer then went on to officially confirm the new name of her fanbase, much to her viewers' surprise:

"You know what, yeah, at this point, it only makes sense. Yeah, you know what, we are the rabies. Guys, I have a confirmed community name after seven years. After seven years, it is official. We are now officially the rabies."

However, Sykkuno instantly reminded her that she had already used that name somewhere else:

"You already, you've already used that one before."

The variety streamer was quick to respond:

"Yeah, but I always, I always rejected it but you know what, I feel like it's appropriate."

Feeling confused, Kkatamina couldn't help but ask:

"Oh okay, does your community like being rabies?"

Without wasting any more time, Valkyrae instantly replied:

"I think they do. We're an infection. We raid with our disease."

Social media reacts to the community name

As expected, fans have reacted to the video in jest, with many coming up with a different set of nicknames for the community. The entire moment was clipped and shared over social media, racking up over 12,000 views on YouTube alone within a few hours.

Here's what fans had to say:

With over 3.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, the American streamer is often dubbed the "Queen of YouTube." Furthermore, her enormous success conferred her with the "Content Creator of the year 2020" accolade at the Game Awards.

With that being said, the 30-year-old American streamer is an inspiration for countless women out there trying to make it big in the gaming industry.

