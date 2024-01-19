Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

Who is Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail? That question might have sparked in the community after the recent Myriad Celestia trailer. "A Night of Everflame: Scene 33," as it is called, has given us a batch of new characters. They will play a significant part and might pose a major challenge for the Astral Express in the upcoming Penacony storyline.

Constance is one of the five characters introduced during the latest Myriad Celestia trailer. If you want to learn more about Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail, keep reading because this article will provide all the necessary details.

Who is the "The Dahlia" Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail

Constance is considered a prodigy by Duke Inferno (Image via HoYoverse)

Constance "The Dahlia" will play a major role in the storyline of the future regional expansion, Penacony. Not much about her is known, except that she is one of Duke Inferno's daughters and will play an enemy in Star Rail's next major plot arc.

Penacony is also the home planet of the Aeon of Harmony, Xipe. Therefore, seeing Constance's role in the plot will be fascinating. Let's check out who Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail are.

Constance's Japanese voice actor

Mikoi Sasaki will be the Japanese voice of Constance. She has voiced the following characters in other media.

Hercule Barton in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes 1 & 2

Himeno Katsuragi in De Capo III

Shizuha Kocho in Revue Starlight Re LIVE

Kuguru Uki in Future Card Buddyfight

Kururu in The Great Cleric

Constance's English voice actor

Jennifer Losi is set to voice Constance in Honkai Star Rail. She is a renowned industry veteran known for the following roles:

Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Oleana in Pokemon Journeys: The series

Beatrix in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Chill Queen in Saints Row

Rinko Kojiro in Sword Art Online: Alicization

Guardian Investigator Luna in Lost Ark

Constance's voice actors in other languages

Constance Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail for Chinese and Korean languages is unknown for now. This article will be updated as more information about this member of the Ever-Flame Mansion family becomes available via the official social media handles of Honkai Star Rail.

The latest Myriad Celestia trailer gave glimpses of some major players in the Penacony Storyline. Constance and several others were referred to as children by Duke Inferno in this promotional video of Honkai Star Rail.

Dr Ratio team guide II Dr Ratio build guide II Dr Ratio kit and abilities explained