Content Warning server status guide: How to check if the servers are working

Content Warning is best enjoyed with a group of friends, courtesy of the fantastic co-op features included in the title. However, the growing popularity of the game and its various performance issues have caused the servers to occassionally face problems. When they are down for maintenance or facing a player surge, you will not be able to enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the game.

Hence, it’s best to check the server status if you are having trouble accessing some of the multiplayer features. This Content Warning guide will go over how you can check if the servers are working or not.

How to check for Content Warning server status

Here are a few ways you can check the server status for Content Warning:

1) Check the official Twitter

Updates on the Content Warning server status are often posted on social media by the developer. The official Landfall Games Twitter account keeps players in the loop about server-related issues. So, if you are having trouble with the multiplayer aspect of the game, check social media for more info.

2) Join the official Discord server

The developer provides updates and makes announcements on the official Discord server. If the servers are down, you will find relevant information there.

You can also participate in the various channels, all of which revolve around specific discussion topics. So, if you are having any kind of performance issues, you will be able to discuss it with other players and come up with a fix before Landfall Games patches the error.

3) Follow the subreddit

Much like the Discord channel, the r/ContentWarningGame subreddit updates players on server issues and major game updates. The members engage in a lot of discussion, so feel free to make a post yourself or look for one that matches your server-related problem.

4) Contact the support team for more info

If you are continuing to face server issues, the next best thing you can do is contact the Landfall Games support team. They will be able to help you out if you are not seeing any official announcements on server downtime.