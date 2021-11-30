Black Raisin Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom developers have added another cookie to their roster with the release of a new update.

Cookie Run Kingdom is an action RPG game where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system to form a party of cookies that you can unlock throughout the game. There are lots of cookies with different abilities to unlock. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

Such an addition was made to the collection of cookies in the first half of The Lost Kingdom update with the release of Black Raisin Cookie.

Black Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom became playable on April 8.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Everything you need to know about Black Raisin Cookie

Its in-game description reads:

"Harsh wind, crooked trees, streets ravaged by the war... Who is it there, hiding among the shadows? Black Raisin Cookie, the sole protector of the unfortunate remnants of a once-great Kingdom. Made of shriveled, wrinkly raisins, this Cookie has learned the value of survival no matter what. Even having lost one arm to the dangers of this rough barred, this Cookie keeps hunting for scarce food to feed those who put their trust in her. Despite all the hardships, Black Raisin Cookie doesn't lose the warmth of a Cookie heart: everyone deserves help, even a sorry one-legged crow. A new day is breaking, and another challenge is here. But Black Raisin Cookie will be there for the villagers, watching over them from the dark."

The odds of drawing the Black Raisin Cookie are 0.137%, and the odds of drawing its Soulstone are 0.781%. The only way to get Black Raisin Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom is to draw from the Classic Gacha system. If you are lucky enough, you will pull her out.

She plays a supporting role in World Exploration's Castle in the Sky and Timeless Kingdom, in which she teams up with Ginger Bread and others to explore the Vanilla Kingdom above the clouds. Her position is prioritized to the Middle.

It is an Epic type of rarity, falling under the Ambush class.

Black Raisin Cookie's skill

Black Raisin Cookie's Shadow Watcher skill in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Statistics of Black Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

14 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 79.7% (+1% DMG per level)

No one can hide from the keen Black Raisin Eye! The Cookie vanishes into the shadows, appears amidst enemy ranks (targeting Cookies first), and strikes several times, dealing substantial area damage.

Black Raisin Cookie soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Black Raisin Cookie's soul. It's as dark as night, but emanates a strong aura of unity."

Voice of Black Raisin Cookie and Strawberry Crepe Cookie: Cookie Run Kingdom

Overall, the Black Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom is a much-needed addition to your roster. This is an Ambush class cookie, and her position is prioritized in the Middle. They strike several times and deal substantial area damage to the enemies. Her skill was improved to target the cookies first and then the summoned creatures. She is best suited with X5 Searing Raspberry Full Attack Damage Build, which allows you to get more Damage output from Black Raisin if she is your main damage unit in the team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar