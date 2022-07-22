Cookie Run: Kingdom complete building guide (July 2022)

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans are obsessed with making the most potent Arena teams and clearing the challenging PvE stages, which often leads to some neglect of the Kingdom building aspect of the game.

To reach the highest ranks of CRK, players need a solid supply base of resources from various buildings to plan out as they progress on their in-game journey.

Building guide for new Cookie Run: Kingdom users

After CRK's release, one significant point of interest was the Kingdom building aspect, as it allowed gamers to custom build bases that could support their teams and playstyles.

After the basic tutorial, players are granted a small strip of land which they will eventually expand to the full-sized kingdoms with which top users are seen. At the most basic level, they should note that there are two types of characters to help pursue this goal: sugar gnomes and cookies.

Gnomes build, upgrade, and restore various structures while cookies run them. Gnomes are inherently scarce, so gamers should schedule their building and expansion plans wisely to ensure they are never idle.

Beginners should first focus their energies on building and upgrading Resource Buildings. Priority buildings in this category include Lumberjack's Lodge, Jellybean Farm, and Sugar Quarry, as they produce some of the most vital resources in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Each item takes a set amount of time and coins to be produced, ranging from a few seconds to several hours.

Product Buildings are the next most important category. They are sort of an extension of Resource Buildings, as they use the resources produced there to create more finished products like tools that help in specific Cookie Run: Kingdom situations.

Top priorities from this category include the Smithy, Jammery, and Bakery.

Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners should ideally focus on setting up buildings from the above two categories. However, as a condition for further Cookie Castle upgrades, players must have a certain amount of Decor points.

As the name suggests, these are points gained by adding Decors to one's Kingdom.

Buildings under the Decor category broadly do not provide anything by way of material gain and are solely intended to be used for beautification purposes. Readers should try to complete this required quota of Decor points by constructing buildings that take up minimal space and are cheap to build.

An interesting addition to the Decor category is Landmarks. These buildings do not require as much time or resources to build but come with a hefty price tag in either Coins or Crystals.

Besides adding to the Kingdom's aesthetic, these buildings will boost things like travel time and production and even provide certain buffs for specific cookies.

Buildings like the Tick Tock Tower, Haunted Mansion, and Ominous Cake Tower can be some great additions to users' Cookie Run: Kingdom journey.

After reaching an intermediate level in Cookie Run: Kingdom, they should consider checking out buildings that can specifically cater to their team or playstyle. Correlating the kingdom-building aspects of the game with the PvP and PvE side is a necessary ingredient to becoming a top contender.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest CRK releases as they go out.

