Cookie Run: Kingdom PvE Tier List (April 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE side is often seen as less intense than the Kingdom Arena, but the newer stages in World Exploration, new bosses in Guild Battle, and whole new game modes like Cookie Alliance are slowly changing that narrative. This creates a whole new meta in the game, separate from that of the PvP side, with its own top choices.

Read on to find out who are the best investments for your PvE needs in today's Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked (For PvE) (April 2023)

SS Tier

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 https://t.co/UdFOhLmEmx

The SS tier is reserved for Cookies who should be the top priority for Cookie Run: Kingdomplayers currently, in terms of either pulling for them at the Gacha or investing in them extensively. These Cookies have a wide range of use cases and can anchor several different kinds of teams for your varied PvE requirements.

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Milky Way Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Eclair Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Cotton Cookie

S Tier

The S tier is a very small step down from the SS tier as the Cookies here would also make for some excellent investments in their respective categories, with the only caveat being that if given a choice, players should go with an SS tier Cookie over an S tier one. That being said, any team with the following Cookies holding down the fort will get you through almost any Cookie Run: Kingdom situation:

Moonlight Cookie

Stardust Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Space Donut

Dark Cacao Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Prune Juice Cookie

Pinecone Cookie

BTS Cookie

A Tier

This is where Cookies tend to be rather situational, in the sense that most of these Cookies are the perfect fit for particular Cookie Run: Kingdom levels or game modes but almost worthless outside of those situations. Investing heavily in these Cookies should only be considered by players with excess resources looking to experiment. New players looking to get through specific levels should invest sparingly.

Capsaicin Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Madeiline Cookie

Kouign Amann Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Financier Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Latter Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Oyster Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Clotted Cream Cookie

B Tier

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN #WorldPhotoDay What do you think the mysterious Dark Choco Cookie is up to right now? What do you think the mysterious Dark Choco Cookie is up to right now? 👀 #WorldPhotoDay https://t.co/SycMW5HHRl

The B tier is where Cookies are heavily situational, with most of them being outdated for the current meta in both PvE and PvP and only worth investing in if players feel they need a specific aspect of their ability to clear a particular level. A bare minimum investment is advised, if necessary. For example, Dark Choco Cookie is almost entirely removed from the Cookie Run: Kingdom mainstream, but he is important to clear 13-30 in World Exploration.

Dark Choco Cookie

Herb Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Carol Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Almond Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Rye Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Vampire Cookie

C Tier

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Maintenance

- Time: February 14, 5:00 – 10:00 (GMT+9)

- The game will be unavailable during maintenance.



We'll try to finish the maintenance ASAP! Blueberry Pie Cookie 🥧, Protector of the Archives, is here to share this update's schedule!Maintenance- Time: February 14, 5:00 – 10:00 (GMT+9)- The game will be unavailable during maintenance.We'll try to finish the maintenance ASAP! Blueberry Pie Cookie 🥧, Protector of the Archives, is here to share this update's schedule! 😊💕📣 Maintenance- Time: February 14, 5:00 – 10:00 (GMT+9)- The game will be unavailable during maintenance.We'll try to finish the maintenance ASAP! https://t.co/PydbA23KfZ

This is where Cookies, who players should avoid investing in, start figuring into the list, as most of these are unlikely to provide any significant value across Cookie Run: Kingdom.

A big reason why these Cookies have been kicked so low on the list is that most of these characters have better alternatives, so even if a specific Cookie Run: Kingdom situation were to demand their presence, there are other better choices for players to consider.

Milk Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Blueberry Pie Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Mango Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Prophet Cookie

D Tier

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



EVENT DETAILS

1) Comment on this post and welcome Sonic Cookie and Tails Cookie in the Kingdom.

2) Please make sure to include your Kingdom name and Server name in your comment. Time to Meet New Friends! Welcome Sonic Cookie & Tails Cookie who are visiting the Kingdom!EVENT DETAILS1) Comment on this post and welcome Sonic Cookie and Tails Cookie in the Kingdom.2) Please make sure to include your Kingdom name and Server name in your comment. Time to Meet New Friends! Welcome Sonic Cookie & Tails Cookie who are visiting the Kingdom!📬 EVENT DETAILS1) Comment on this post and welcome Sonic Cookie and Tails Cookie in the Kingdom.2) Please make sure to include your Kingdom name and Server name in your comment. https://t.co/liO9uE2rXf

These are the only Cookies who can be considered bad investments outright, given that they all put up numbers quite far below what would even be considered average in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

New players in particular, should take great care to avoid investing in any of these Cookies, as they might be the first few you pull at the Gacha, but investing in them would seriously derail the pace of your CRK journey.

Fig Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Poll : 0 votes