Cookie Run: Kingdom PvE Tier List (April 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE side is often seen as less intense than the Kingdom Arena, but the newer stages in World Exploration, new bosses in Guild Battle, and whole new game modes like Cookie Alliance are slowly changing that narrative. This creates a whole new meta in the game, separate from that of the PvP side, with its own top choices.
Read on to find out who are the best investments for your PvE needs in today's Cookie Run: Kingdom.
Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked (For PvE) (April 2023)
SS Tier
The SS tier is reserved for Cookies who should be the top priority for Cookie Run: Kingdomplayers currently, in terms of either pulling for them at the Gacha or investing in them extensively. These Cookies have a wide range of use cases and can anchor several different kinds of teams for your varied PvE requirements.
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Milky Way Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Eclair Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
S Tier
The S tier is a very small step down from the SS tier as the Cookies here would also make for some excellent investments in their respective categories, with the only caveat being that if given a choice, players should go with an SS tier Cookie over an S tier one. That being said, any team with the following Cookies holding down the fort will get you through almost any Cookie Run: Kingdom situation:
- Moonlight Cookie
- Stardust Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Space Donut
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Prune Juice Cookie
- Pinecone Cookie
- BTS Cookie
A Tier
This is where Cookies tend to be rather situational, in the sense that most of these Cookies are the perfect fit for particular Cookie Run: Kingdom levels or game modes but almost worthless outside of those situations. Investing heavily in these Cookies should only be considered by players with excess resources looking to experiment. New players looking to get through specific levels should invest sparingly.
- Capsaicin Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Madeiline Cookie
- Kouign Amann Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Financier Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Latter Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Oyster Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Clotted Cream Cookie
B Tier
The B tier is where Cookies are heavily situational, with most of them being outdated for the current meta in both PvE and PvP and only worth investing in if players feel they need a specific aspect of their ability to clear a particular level. A bare minimum investment is advised, if necessary. For example, Dark Choco Cookie is almost entirely removed from the Cookie Run: Kingdom mainstream, but he is important to clear 13-30 in World Exploration.
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Carol Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
C Tier
This is where Cookies, who players should avoid investing in, start figuring into the list, as most of these are unlikely to provide any significant value across Cookie Run: Kingdom.
A big reason why these Cookies have been kicked so low on the list is that most of these characters have better alternatives, so even if a specific Cookie Run: Kingdom situation were to demand their presence, there are other better choices for players to consider.
- Milk Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Blueberry Pie Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Prophet Cookie
D Tier
These are the only Cookies who can be considered bad investments outright, given that they all put up numbers quite far below what would even be considered average in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
New players in particular, should take great care to avoid investing in any of these Cookies, as they might be the first few you pull at the Gacha, but investing in them would seriously derail the pace of your CRK journey.
- Fig Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Sonic Cookie
- Tails Cookie
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie