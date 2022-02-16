Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list for February 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a large library for players to engage in. Each Cookie has a designated role in a team like Defense or Healing. With this wide range of options, a visible gap will arise between the capabilities of various characters.
This article includes a complete tier list, ranking all playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom from SS to E tier. Cookies are divided by individual skills, their class and rarity notwithstanding.
Cookie Run: Kingdom Feb 2022 tier list - Ranked best to worst
SS-tier
The SS tier is reserved only for the best of the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom, for Cookies who can dominate combat in every game mode and turn matches in their team's favor. A total of 67 Cookies are playable in-game, so making it to even the S tier is a challenge, so the SS tier is even more elusive.
Players can rest assured that even a single cookie from this tier can boost their team's overall power exponentially.
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
Most of these Cookies are very difficult to obtain, so players should ensure they do not lose out on any opportunity to obtain them or their soulstones. Frequently checking the events and trading points in Cookie Run: Kingdom is advised for players who want to get their hands on these Cookies.
S-tier
S-tier cookies can put up numbers very close to the SS-tier, but due to certain restrictions on their use cases, they fall short of a spot on the top. An example of this will be Tiger Lily Cookie, currently one of the best Ranged Cookies in the game. But the character is less than ideal for PvP matchups, which has kept her from reaching the SS-tier.
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Rye Cookie
These too are some of the best Cookies in CRK and players can invest in them as per their need without any hesitation.
A-tier
A-tier Cookies should be on the radar of players who have been playing the game for some time now and want to expand into the Epic tier. With the right investments, these Cookies can easily reach the capability of the higher tiers.
It should be noted that most Cookies in this tier specialize in their abilities, meaning they are PvE or PvP specialists and can rarely perform well in both aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Sonic Cookie
- Tails Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
B-tier
B-tier Cookies is the average Cookie Run: Kingdom roster. Fresh picks from the gacha for players still learning how to maximize the value of their draws, these cookies can help players make their first meta teams and help them learn the basics of the game before they advance to the intermediate level.
Investments in these Cookies should be made with a great deal of restraint and personal discretion. Some of these Cookies, like Madeleine, do feature in the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, as they are part of certain powerful team compositions.
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Madeleine Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
C-tier
The C-tier is mostly populated with good Cookies from the Rare tier and bad or average Cookies from the Epic tier. They can provide decent value but their skills are very singular and narrow, a red flag in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Fig Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Avocado Cookie
- Onion Cookie
- Devil Cookie
D-tier
These are Cookies that just about barely save themselves from falling to the bottom barrel of the Cookie Run: Kingdom roster. Some of these can be used with some clever investments, but most should be switched out as soon as possible.
GingerBrave, for example, can be upgraded to have the best ATK cooldown in the game with significant investment, giving him a wide range of applications. Unfortunately, he is the exception here, not the rule, and most Cookies here are not worthy of your star jellies.
- GingerBrave
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Adventurer Cookie
- Green Puff Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- Pancake Cookie
- Knight Cookie
These Cookies can take up the minimal role of being placeholders for better Cookies is the sole difference between the D and E tiers.
E-tier
Many players go through the entire World Exploration storyline without seeing these Cookies and with good reason, as most of the Cookies here are worse than the starter squad (read more about the starter squad here).
New Cookie Run: Kingdom players are duly advised to preferably never include these Cookies in their team, or remove them from their teams as soon as possible.
- Clover Cookie
- Muscle Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.
Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.