Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list for February 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a large library for players to engage in. Each Cookie has a designated role in a team like Defense or Healing. With this wide range of options, a visible gap will arise between the capabilities of various characters.

This article includes a complete tier list, ranking all playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom from SS to E tier. Cookies are divided by individual skills, their class and rarity notwithstanding.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Feb 2022 tier list - Ranked best to worst

SS-tier

The SS tier is reserved only for the best of the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom, for Cookies who can dominate combat in every game mode and turn matches in their team's favor. A total of 67 Cookies are playable in-game, so making it to even the S tier is a challenge, so the SS tier is even more elusive.

Players can rest assured that even a single cookie from this tier can boost their team's overall power exponentially.

Tea Knight Cookie

Eclair Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Most of these Cookies are very difficult to obtain, so players should ensure they do not lose out on any opportunity to obtain them or their soulstones. Frequently checking the events and trading points in Cookie Run: Kingdom is advised for players who want to get their hands on these Cookies.

S-tier

S-tier cookies can put up numbers very close to the SS-tier, but due to certain restrictions on their use cases, they fall short of a spot on the top. An example of this will be Tiger Lily Cookie, currently one of the best Ranged Cookies in the game. But the character is less than ideal for PvP matchups, which has kept her from reaching the SS-tier.

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Rye Cookie

These too are some of the best Cookies in CRK and players can invest in them as per their need without any hesitation.

A-tier

A-tier Cookies should be on the radar of players who have been playing the game for some time now and want to expand into the Epic tier. With the right investments, these Cookies can easily reach the capability of the higher tiers.

It should be noted that most Cookies in this tier specialize in their abilities, meaning they are PvE or PvP specialists and can rarely perform well in both aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Raspberry Cookie

Mango Cookie

Latte Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

B-tier

B-tier Cookies is the average Cookie Run: Kingdom roster. Fresh picks from the gacha for players still learning how to maximize the value of their draws, these cookies can help players make their first meta teams and help them learn the basics of the game before they advance to the intermediate level.

Investments in these Cookies should be made with a great deal of restraint and personal discretion. Some of these Cookies, like Madeleine, do feature in the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, as they are part of certain powerful team compositions.

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Milk Cookie

Almond Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Herb Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

C-tier

The C-tier is mostly populated with good Cookies from the Rare tier and bad or average Cookies from the Epic tier. They can provide decent value but their skills are very singular and narrow, a red flag in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Red Velvet Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Fig Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Avocado Cookie

Onion Cookie

Devil Cookie

D-tier

These are Cookies that just about barely save themselves from falling to the bottom barrel of the Cookie Run: Kingdom roster. Some of these can be used with some clever investments, but most should be switched out as soon as possible.

GingerBrave, for example, can be upgraded to have the best ATK cooldown in the game with significant investment, giving him a wide range of applications. Unfortunately, he is the exception here, not the rule, and most Cookies here are not worthy of your star jellies.

GingerBrave

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Adventurer Cookie

Green Puff Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Angel Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Knight Cookie

These Cookies can take up the minimal role of being placeholders for better Cookies is the sole difference between the D and E tiers.

E-tier

Many players go through the entire World Exploration storyline without seeing these Cookies and with good reason, as most of the Cookies here are worse than the starter squad (read more about the starter squad here).

New Cookie Run: Kingdom players are duly advised to preferably never include these Cookies in their team, or remove them from their teams as soon as possible.

Clover Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Cherry Cookie

