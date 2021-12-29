Top 5 tips for PvP battles in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom gives players plenty to explore. There are a lot of things to do in the game, and from time to time, the developers have improved and added even more content for players. The game combines elements of Gacha and kingdom-style base-building with action-based RPG.

PvP (Arena mode) is another huge part of the game, where players make their own party and climb up the leagues, battling each other and gaining trophies. At the end of each season, players are rewarded with crystals and other end-of-season bonuses. In this article, gamers are going to learn about the top tips for PvP battles in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Treasures, trophies, and more ways to dominate PvP in Cookie Run: Kingdom

5) Using Treasures

Cookie Run: Kingdom Treasures (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Equipping treasures to support cookies can increase your chances of winning a battle. Treasures come in three rarities - Common, Rare and Epic.

Some Treasures are passive, and affect the cookies at all times, while others are active and must be tapped to be used.

4) Using Toppings

Cookie Run: Kingdom Toppings (Image via Reddit/u/pedrorag2)

Toppings are a very necessary addition to your cookies in order to gain the upper hand in PvPs. They are items that cookies can equip for beneficial effects. Toppings of the same type can be equipped in order to activate a bonus set effect.

All Cookies start out with one Topping slot and more are unlocked at 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th levels, with a total of five slots.

3) Scouting the perfect enemy

Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP Arena (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players need to scout the perfect enemy before the start of the battle. A perfect enemy is one which has lower attack power than yours. Carefully scout your enemy cookies well, their levels, how you can counter them, and how your cookies can be countered.

All these possibilities must be considered before starting a battle. Sometimes, players can win against a higher-level enemy too, if they have a good team composition.

2) Building a balanced team

Cookie Run: Kingdom Building a balanced team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Building a balanced team in Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the most important factors of PvP fighting. An unbalanced team cannot fight well even if they are high level and powerful. Low-level cookies with more balance and support can be a lot more effective.

When building a team, a player must include one or even two defensive or charge cookies for frontlines, ambush/bomber/magic type cookies for the Middle, and support cookies for the Rear.

1) Upgrading cookies

Cookie Run: Kingdom Upgrading Cookies (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrading cookies is the most important aspect of PvP fighting. Cookie levels must be on par or slightly less than your base experience. The higher your cookie level is, the more topping space it gets. An increase in level increases the overall damage output of the cookies and provides an upgrade in their ability as well.

