Where to find bridges in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game with elements of Gacha and kingdom-style base building. In a base-building game, the store always offers players the option to obtain decorative items. The decor shop is where players can buy decor. These are purely cosmetic buildings and have no effect on Cookie Run: Kingdom's gameplay.

One of the decorative items in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the Bridge decor. In this article, players will go through a complete guide of bridges and their types.

NOTE: The bridge location signifies the particular decor shop where the bridge is available.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Bridges and where to find them

There are currently seven types of bridges in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Spring Wisteria Bridge

Fruit Cocktail Bridge

Boiling Lava Bridge

Orange Biscuit Bridge

Frosted Snow Bridge

Gold Choco Marble Bridge

Honey-glazed Rice Cake Bridge

Spring Wisteria Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Spring Wisteria Tree (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

"A fine spring day when your thoughts can't help but fly away with the warm fragrant breeze...! Two Cookies met in the shade of this beautiful wisteria tree."

It is the first landmark that can be interacted with by Cookies, allowing two of them to sit on it.

Location: This is a reward from the Kingdom Pass List.

Fruit Cocktail Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Fruit Cocktail Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"A sturdy bridge created from fruit peels. This eco-friendly invention is praised by Cookies all across the Kingdom: after all, this large and durable bridge can be installed on top of water tiles. Even above larger bodies of water too!"

The bridge connects land separated by two tiles of water.The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Tropical Island

Boiling Lava Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Boiling Lava Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"The Mala Tribe's blacksmiths pounded... and pounded... and pounded some more to create this sizzling bridge. Perhaps that's why the metal plates in the middle are actually hotter than the lava river flowing beneath the bridge."

The bridge connects land separated by two tiles of water. The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Mala Tribe's Turf

Orange Biscuit Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Orange Biscuit Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"A bridge made from a discarded yet still seemingly fresh piece of orange peel. Let's install it on a water tile to help the Cookies cross the water!"

The bridge connects land separated by one tile of water.The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Tropical Island

Frosted Snow Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Frosted Snow Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Every time you cross this bridge, you can hear the sound of the fresh snow under your feet, softly melting away. Everybody loves stepping on a perfect pristine patch of snow."

The bridge connects land separated by two tiles of water.The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Cozy Snowfall Village

Gold Choco Marble Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Gold Choco Marble Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Perfect curvature, dazzling craftsmanship, and the most ideal harmony of the lines! This bridge is fashioned of exquisite gold choco marble and can become THE decoration your Kingdom's gardens need."

The bridge connects land separated by two tiles of water.The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Hollyberry Garden Carnival

Honey-glazed Rice Cake Bridge from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Honey-glazed Rice Cake Bridge (Image via Sportskeeda)

"These rice cakes were toasted to the perfect degree of crispiness, generously glazed with delectable honey, and reinforced with trusty sticks. Mark these words: you will enjoy crossing this bridge!"

The bridge connects land separated by two tiles of water.The entire decoration must be placed on water. Cookies can walk across this decoration.

Location: Abundant Harvest Festival

