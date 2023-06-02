5 coolest looking Exotic Weapon Ornaments in Destiny 2

Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 are unique due to their excellent stats, perks, and abilities, and they can be set even further apart with the use of ornaments. Ornaments do not boost the weapon stats in any way; instead, they enhance an Exotic Weapon by changing its appearance. A purely cosmetic change may not seem like much, but some truly appealing visuals can be achieved through these uncommon Ornaments.

The amount of time and effort it takes to acquire an Exotic Weapon Ornament can be absolutely worth it for its cool aesthetic. Let us look at some of the best-looking Weapon Ornaments you can obtain in the title.

Top 5 Exotic Weapon Ornaments in Destiny 2, ranked by visual appeal

Before moving on to the list, let us briefly describe how we can obtain these ornaments in-game. If you are already aware of the process, feel free to scroll on. Weapon Ornaments aren't just scattered all over Destiny 2 for you to pick up. They must be purchased, earned as a reward, or chanced upon by decrypting Bright Engrams. They aren't quite as rare as the Exotic Weapons themselves but will still require some effort to collect.

The first way these items can be acquired is by buying them at the Eververse store with Silver. You must spend real money to get Silver since this is a form of microtransaction in Destiny 2. The second way to acquire them is by earning them as a reward for specific quests. Lastly, you can get an Exotic Weapon Ornament by decrypting Bright Engrams at the Eververse store.

Bright Engrams can be obtained by spending some Silver, but there is a way to get these without spending real money. Each level-up you achieve after the level cap, rewards you with one Bright Engram. That said, note that the cosmetic rewards earned from decrypting a Bright Engram are random.

5) Frostborne on Black Talon

Black Talon equipped with Frostborne Ornament-Destiny 2 (Image via Activision)

The Black Talon first appeared during Forsaken. It is an exotic sword capable of firing an explosive projectile when used to perform heavy attacks.

Upon applying the Frostborne ornament, this sword transforms into a sharp, glacier-like weapon that looks like it can cause chills in its wielder's enemies just by looking at it.

4) Between Breaths on Whisper of the Worm

Between Breaths on Whisper of the Worm-Destiny 2 (Image via Activision)

Whisper of the Worm is a sniper rifle that increases its precision damage when users take time to aim down their scope. Initially, it can be acquired by completing the mission named The Whisper.

With the Between Breaths ornament donned, this sniper rifle looks like the weapon of a professional Guardian that means business. Anyone unlucky enough to be at the wrong end of the barrel when this weapon is fired might not have the chance to gaze upon this exquisite-looking weapon.

3) Remembrance on Dead Man's Tale

Remembrance equipped on Dead Man's Tale-Destiny 2 (Image via Activision)

The Dead Man's Tale rifle was initially a reward for the quest The Voice on the Other Side. With this rifle equipped, wielders who can perform precision hits in quick succession were granted a bonus in reload speed and range.

The Remembrance gives this rifle a vintage, ornate aesthetic with its ivory-like stock and receiver. The intricate carvings provide the weapon a level of mystery that can captivate anyone who looks at it.

2) For Wei on Eriana's Vow

For Wei Ornament equipped on Eriana's Vow-Destiny 2 (Image via Activision)

Making its first appearance during the Season of the Undying, Eriana's Vow is a scoped hand cannon with a greater range than regular ones. This weapon was initially obtainable by progressing through the season pass.

When the For Wei Ornament is added, the barrel turns fiery red while the rest of the gun becomes a dark, intimidating shade of charcoal. It looks like the kind of weapon that can cause an enemy to run away with their tails tucked between their legs for fear of being immolated just by witnessing you wield it.

1) Big Blind on the Ace of Spades

Big Blind Equipped on Ace of Spades-Destiny 2 (Image via Activision)

The Ace of Spades is a playing card-themed hand cannon, as is evident from its appearance and name. This sleek hand cannon was originally made exclusively for the Hunter Class in The Taken King expansion. After each reload, the Ace of Spades deals extra damage.

Equipping the Big Blind Ornament gives this weapon a black and gold finish. Enemies who spot a Guardian wielding this Handcannon know their luck is about to run out.

Undoubtedly, Weapon Ornaments increase the prestige of Exotic Weapons. Anyone lucky enough to come across an Ornament with a weapon to match should display their guns proudly. Plenty of other Ornaments are available in Destiny 2, ensuring a perfect Ornament and Weapon combination to sate everyone's taste.

