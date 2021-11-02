Copenhagen Flames vs NIP at CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The last day of the Legends Stage of CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major will witness Copenhagen Flames face Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) in a last-ditch effort to make it to the playoffs stage of the tournament.

The loser of this matchup will be eliminated from the CS: GO Major as one of the 9-11th placed teams with $17,500 to their name.

Copenhagen Flames’ run at the Avicii Arena has been an unbelievable one, as fans didn’t really expect the new Danish squad to breeze past the Challengers Stage. NIP’s Major run, on the other hand, has not been exactly what was expected from the #2 HLTV world ranking squad.

Prediction for Copenhagen Flames vs NIP in PGL Stockholm Major

NIP have looked tense whenever they've faced a strong opponent in the Major. It remains to be seen whether Copenhagen Flames can surmount enough pressure on the NIP squad in tonight’s series to make them crumble, taking lessons from Na’Vi and Gambit. Suffice to say, fans expect a back and forth series between the two sides.

Head-to-head results for Copenhagen Flames vs NIP

Copenhagen Flames are newcomers when it comes to premium CS: GO tournaments. There is no history of any head-to-head encounters between them and NIP. This elimination match with the playoffs on the line is the first time these two CS: GO sides will face each other.

Recent results for Copenhagen Flames and NIP

Copenhagen Flames breezed through the Challengers Stage with three wins over Astralis, BIG, and Heroic. In the Legends Stage, they initially lost to G2 Esports, then won against Evil Geniuses and FaZe Clan before losing to Heroic yesterday.

Hayden Main @ch0rizoCS even if copenhagen flames loses today, they definitely stomped all expectations everyone had today, and had an amazing showing in stockholm even if copenhagen flames loses today, they definitely stomped all expectations everyone had today, and had an amazing showing in stockholm

On the other hand, NIP came into the PGL Stockholm Major as a Legend team, which means they did not have to go through the Challengers Stage. NIP started their Major run with back-to-back wins against MOUZ and Astralis but faced consecutive 0-2 defeats against Natus Vincere and Gambit.

CS: GO rosters for Copenhagen Flames and NIP in PGL Stockholm Major

Copenhagen Flames:

Jakob "Jabbi" Nygaard

Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjid

Fredrik "roeJ" Jørgensen

Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen

Rasmus "Zyphon" Nordfoss

NIP:

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Nicolas "Plopski" Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus "hampus" Poser

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner

Linus "LNZ" Holtäng (Stand-in)

When and where to watch Copenhagen Flames vs NIP

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the action between Copenhagen Flames and NIP from 11:00 pm IST / 5:30 pm GMT on November 2, 2021.

