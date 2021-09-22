CS: GO Operation Riptide New weapon case: Full list of 17 community-designed weapon finishes

The latest operation in CS: GO, Operation Riptide just dropped and it brings many new exciting skins along with a few balance patches for weapons and map changes.
After the successful transition of the previous major operation, Operation Broken Fang, Valve brought forward another exciting operation.
With a jungle-themed intro video, Valve introduced many new agents for players to use. They also added several new skins in the form of the Train 2021 Collection, Dust II 2021 Collection, Mirage 2021 Collection, and Vertigo 2021 Collection.
Valve also introduced several new stickers for players to use, and the most eye-catching one among all the rewards is the Operation Riptide Case, which introduces 17 new community-designed weapon skins to CS: GO.
All the new skins in CS: GO’s Riptide Case
The Riptide Case features a plethora of new skins for the 17 existing weapons in the game, ranging from some favorite guns such as Desert Eagle and AK-47 to not so famous weapons like Dual Berretas, XM1014 and G3SG1.
All the featured skins in the Riptide Case are:
Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive:
This community skin was created by a creator going by the name kiku which depicts a colorful texture on one of the most favorite weapons in CS: GO.
AK-47 | Leet Museo:
This skin for AK-47 was designed by Oscar as the creator depicts an abstract art formula on the most famous rifle in CS: GO.
SSG 08 | Turbo Peek:
This skin created for SSG 08 by K A S I and Sparkwire brings a neon look to the poor people’s AWP.
Glock-18 | Snack Attack:
Sparkwire and 2Minds came together to make a comical yet fine-looking skin for the Terrorist side’s default pistol, Glock-18.
MAC-10 | Toybox:
This modern-looking comical design, created by [SIC] brings a new feature to the run-and-gun machine of CS: GO.
M4A4 | Spider Lily:
Stenson and emu collaborated to bring a new touch to the counter-terrorists' gruesome rifle.
MP9 | Mount Fuji:
This skin by Khan and puchara brings a soothing Japanese touch to the lethal SMG in CS: GO.
Five-Seven | Boost Protocol:
This skin was created by Pet3D and dre as part of this community-driven skin contest feature for the Operation Riptide Case.
FAMAS | ZX Spectron:
This eco-friendly gun received a classic black skin with hints of colorful finesse by SHADOW.
MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum:
One of the least used guns in CS: GO received a vibrant skin created by cimota and MultiH.
XM1014 | Watchdog:
The auto-shotgun of CS: GO also received some much-needed love with an Aztec style skin by Zaphk and OniLolz.
USP-S | Black Lotus:
This tactical default pistol for the counter-terrorist side received a nice-looking dark skin by moonfighter and Ariata.
PP-Bizon | Lumen:
This skin is for the literal “Scooter” of CS: GO and was created by Boaz.
MP7 | Guerilla:
One of the least used SMGs in CS: GO, MP7 also received a skin created by BASBAY.
G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs:
One of the most hated guns in CS: GO, received a skin with a fine finish by Debski.
Dual Berettas | Tread:
This skin created by Teo~ and VisHomin brings a nice touch to the professional-friendly gun for pistol rounds.
AUG | Plague:
Once a hated weapon by CS: GO players that transitioned its way into the professional scene, AUG is the one final addition to the community-created skins for the Operation Riptide Case.
