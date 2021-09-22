CS: GO Operation Riptide map updates and gun changes: Deagle nerfed, M4A1-S buffed, new Deathmatch mode, Dust 2 changes, and more

Operation Riptide, the 11th CS: GO update, went live today. In addition to the new cosmetics, it brought quite a few interesting features to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, ranging from new maps, changes to the existing ones, new game modes, weapon nerfs & buffs, and more.

There are also significant adjustments to the gameplay, with the Deagle getting nerfed and the M4A1-S gaining a damage boost. It's worth noting that players will be able to drop grenades as well for their teammates.

CS: GO Operation Riptide update changes

Grenades

Users can pass over grenades to teammates (Image via Valve)

Players can now drop grenades in CS: GO, like other weapons.

Desert Eagle nerf and M4A1-S buff

Changes have been made in the damage to the M4A1-S and the Desert Eagle

Valve has nerfed the Desert Eagle, with its damage being reduced from 63 to 53. On the other hand, the M4A1-S will deal more damage to the body as its damage has been increased from 33 to 38.

New/deleted maps

Numerous maps have been added to official matchmaking (Image via Valve)

Five maps have been added to official matchmaking in CS: GO:

Country (Danger Zone)

Basalt and Insertion II (Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch)

Ravine and Extraction (Wingman)

The following maps have been removed from the official matchmaking

Grind

Mocha

Pitshop

Calavera

Frostbite

Private matchmaking

Players can set up a private match in CS: GO (Image via Valve)

Users can set up a private match (queue) in CS: GO. They can create or join queues through a private code or even join a queue.

Deathmatch

Users have three type of deathmatch now (Image via Valve)

Gamers have the option to select the type of deathmatch in CS: GO now. They can choose the style of the match before starting the game:

Team Deathmatch: The first team to reach 100 kill wins

Free for all Deathmatch: All the players on the map are enemies

Classic Deathmatch: The scoring is individual, and the other team is the target.

Dust 2 and other map changes

CS:GO @CSGO We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: https://t.co/2nCfoFktYi

Also Read

Of all the maps in CS: GO, Dust 2 is perhaps the most played one. The new update has brought multiple changes to this arena. The visibility from T spawn to mid has been significantly reduced in this patch. Additionally, the developers have enhanced the visibility into the backside of the B bombsite from the upper tunnels.

Several minor bugs have also been fixed in Inferno. Also, the area for planting the bomb has been improved on Ancient, besides further optimizations.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Ravi Iyer