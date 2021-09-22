CS: GO Operation Riptide update patch notes: Dust 2 map changes, new skins, missions, gameplay additions, and more

Much to the delight of CS: GO players, Valve has released a significant update to the game, introducing the new Operation Riptide that will last until February 20, 2022. Additionally, a passel of new features such as private matchmaking, shorter competitive matches, and significant gameplay changes, including the iconic Dust 2 map, have been added.

CS: GO players will be able to select the duration of the competitive match and select the style of their deathmatch.

This is a follow-up to CS: GO’s Operation Broken Fang, which concluded in May. Unlike the previous few operations, where players had an extended gap in between, Operation Riptide was only released around 141 days after the last one concluded.

The official release note for the CS: GO update states the following:

“Introducing Operation Riptide, featuring new maps, new missions, and new ways to play your favorite game modes! Activate an Operation Riptide Pass and complete your missions to earn rewards including all new agents, weapon collections, stickers, and patches.”

CS: GO Operation Riptide patch notes

Game modes

Private Matchmaking

Players can generate a Queue Code and share it with friends to create a private Premier match on the Valve server.

They can also select a steam group and play a match exclusively with its members.

Short Competitive

A new option to select your preference for the match duration has been included, with the short one lasting only 16 rounds and the long or the regular one for 30 rounds.

Deathmatch

Players can select the style of the deathmatch, including Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, and Classic.

Adjustments to Demolition and Arms Race

The maximum rounds in demolition have been reduced to 10, and the team swap has been removed.

While in the Arms Race, players will receive a health shot after three kills.

Gameplay

Players can now drop grenades just like weapons.

Vision after death reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s (vision by headshot reduced from 1.0s to 0.5s).

Deagle’s body damage has been reduced.

Increase in the body damage of M4A1-S.

The price of Dual Elites is reduced to $300.

A new Riot Shield has been added to the Casual Hostage map.

CS: GO maps

County has been added to the official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.

Basalt and Insertion II have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.

Ravine and Extraction have been added to the official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.

The following maps are no longer available in official matchmaking: Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera, Frostbite.

Dust 2

The visibility improved to B back site from upper tunnels.

The visibility tweaked from T spawn through mid.

Inferno

The gate at the top of the banana is now solid.

Minor bug fixes.

Revised 1v1 layout.

Ancient

The size of the plantable area in both bomb sites has increased.

A new 1v1 arena has been added.

Bullet penetration on plywood surfaces has also been fixed.

CS: GO skins

A new Riptide Case has been included with the operation. Additionally, Train 2021 collection, Mirage 2021 collection, 2021 Dust 2 collection, and 2021 Vertigo collection have also been added to CS: GO.

Here are the skins for the latest case:

Operation Riptide Case

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive

AK-47 | Leet Museo

SSG 08 | Turbo Peek

MAC-10 | Toybox

Glock-18 | Snack Attack

M4A4 | Spider Lily

FAMAS | ZX Spectron

MP9 | Mount Fuji

MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum

Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol

USP-S | Black Lotus

PP-Bizon | Lumen

XM1014 | Watchdog

Dual Berettas | Tread

G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs

AUG | Plague

MP7 | Guerrilla

