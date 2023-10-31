Copyright abuser threatens famous Genshin Impact YouTuber m1sen with fake strikes as channel nears termination

Popular Genshin Impact YouTuber m1s3n has recently had some issues on YouTube regarding fake copyright claims against their channel. For those who don't know, having several three strikes against one's account on that platform can lead to termination. m1s3n already has over 259K subscribers, with several videos having over one million views.

On October 28, 2023, two videos on that channel were taken down from YouTube. They featured Arlecchino sneezing animations in English and Japanese. Unfortunately for m1s3n, another clip tied to Herta got struck the day after. Both instances had to do with copyright tied to character models that the accuser claims they own.

Popular Genshin Impact creator m1sen seeks help after continuous threats from copyright abuser

Here is a quick rundown of what's happened so far in this Genshin Impact regarding this copyright situation:

First strike: A copyright strike was made for the Arlecchino model used in the sneezing animation. m1s3n claims that the model came from HoYoverse, who approved content creators to use their models freely. This strike was rejected.

A copyright strike was made for the Arlecchino model used in the sneezing animation. m1s3n claims that the model came from HoYoverse, who approved content creators to use their models freely. This strike was rejected. Second strike: Another copyright strike involved a Human Herta video. The mod featured in the clip came from GameBanana, yet the original person who made the modification stated that they weren't the ones who issued the copyright strike.

Another copyright strike involved a Human Herta video. The mod featured in the clip came from GameBanana, yet the original person who made the modification stated that they weren't the ones who issued the copyright strike. Discord messages: A person named user24732643827532 said that m1s3n shouldn't create a new account on Google's platform and threatened that they would make the YouTuber pay for attempting to circumvent this.

A copy of the Discord messages can be seen below.

These were the messages threatening further action against the popular YouTuber (Image via Discord)

m1s3n tried to counter these copyright claims on YouTube but got rejected on both occasions. The Genshin Impact YouTuber then got some assistance from HoYoverse to send another counter-notification on October 31, 2023. This article was written on October 31, 2023, when no further updates were available.

m1s3n pleas for help

These are m1s3n's latest videos:

my last will: It's about how some videos were removed from YouTube. This video was posted on October 29, 2023.

It's about how some videos were removed from YouTube. This video was posted on October 29, 2023. my new channel: The new account is titled m1s3ne. It was created in case the original channel got terminated. This video was also posted on October 29, 2023.

The new account is titled m1s3ne. It was created in case the original channel got terminated. This video was also posted on October 29, 2023. I need help...: This video talks about the two copyright strikes and the aforementioned Discord messages. This video was posted on October 30, 2023.

All of m1s3n's good Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail videos could be taken off YouTube if this channel continues to get copyright strikes.

An example of the Herta modder saying they didn't send the copyright claim (Image via Twitter)

In the description of "I need help..." video, m1s3n states that they will post a video every day. If nothing is posted within three days, that means the channel will likely get deleted in a week or so. Only time will tell if YouTube corrects the fake copyright strikes or not.

More threats about issuing another strike (Image via Discord)

A third copyright strike is apparently imminent for m1s3n's YouTube channel, based on the above Discord messages. Interested Genshin Impact players will have to wait and see if the threats hold up and whether or not the popular animator's content is forcefully taken down.

Either way, m1s3n will update people on Twitter and YouTube with the latest developments.

