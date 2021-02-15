Corpse Husband and Addison Rae's bitter fallout: Why the faceless sensation may not be a fan of the TikToker

Corpse Husband and Addison Rae had a memorable argument during their game of Among Us last month, but it has kept the two from playing together again.

A few TikTokers and the Dream Team were invited to play with Corpse Husband and Pokimane. This was Corpse Husband and Pokimane's way of gaining a wider fanbase and introducing new streamers to the game.

The best part of this collaboration was Bretman Rock and Corpse Husband's blossoming friendship. The worst part was the tension between Corpse Husband and Addison Rae.

Addison Rae was not very polite on the day. She was a little rude to the group and a little blunt at times. At one point, even James Charles mentioned that she should leave. The environment had become a little hostile.

This how James Charles put it:

"Send that b*tch back to TikTok, I'm over it."

Corpse Husband seemed to have got the most heated during the session. After Addison Rae said that she knew Corpse Husband, he got angry.

She didn't really know him and he has stated in a song that this is something he doesn't like. The group got tense as Corpse Husband and Addison Rae got into a small argument.

apparently addison rae and corpse had an awkward moment and someone in the comments was like "addison rae rly thought she was sykkuno 2.0" and im like pic.twitter.com/prdWSeoGP0 — vivi (@peachkkuno) December 30, 2020

James Charles salvaged the situation by changing the subject, but that didn't stop Corpse Husband from being unfriendly towards Addison Rae for the rest of the session.

He was constantly mumbling things under his breath. He was hoping that he'd be the one to kill her character. He even ignored her when she spoke during the game.

This small argument was the tipping point. Viewers agreed that things had become quite awkward.

It appears that the two were friendly when they left, but that didn't take away from the bad moments during playtime. Addison Rae has not played with Corpse Husband since. It is safe to assume that the two will not play together in the future.

Corpse Husband's chat may have contributed to him not fully forgiving Addison Rae

Sykkuno, a regular in the Among Us streams, took the stream off to allow room for Addison Rae. She was getting a lot of hate on the chats.

It was a bit of a surprise to fans. This set the stage for the chat environment to be unfriendly and angry instead of being supportive.

How come people care if Addison Ray plays Among Us with Corpse, Poki and others? It doesn’t matter it’s just them playing a video game. The fact that people had to turn their chats to emote only is so sad. (1/2) — solz the pasty white boy (@SolzIsPasty) December 30, 2020

The chat got so hostile that the streamers had to ask their viewers to be kind. This didn't work out, and many of the streamers had to switch their chats to emote-only mode.

It was a bad situation overall.

