"Do you know who I am?": Corpse Husband trolls Addison Rae while playing Among Us 

Corpse Husband recently trolled TikTok star Addison Rae during an Among Us stream, by asking her if she really knows him.

The 20-year old TikTok star recently made her high-profile debut in Among Us, by playing alongside prominent YouTubers and TikTokers in a stacked lobby, which featured the likes of Pokimane, James Charles, Dream, Larray, Corpse Husband and more.

Live Stream, Today @ 6pm PST, Proximity Among Us.



James Charles

Corpse

Brentman Rock

Addison Rae

Karl Jacob

GeorgeNotFound

Quackity

Poki

Dream



:) — larri (@larrayxo) December 29, 2020

At one particular juncture during an emergency meeting in-game, Addison Rae appeared to assume what Corpse Husband would do, which resulted in him counter questioning her, much to the surprise of viewers across the globe.

Among Us ft. Corpse Husband x Addison Rae

In the clip above, James Charles calls for an emergency meeting and proceeds to analyze the situation, with aspersions being cast towards Corpse Husband.

Addison Rae attempts to put forward her views by establishing a sense of familiarity with Corpse:

Advertisement

"Corpse you would be the one to say that, Corpse would be the one to say he doesn't know it..."that sounds like something he would say"

In response, Corpse Husband ends up leaving her speechless, as he goes on to hilariously counter question her claim of knowing him, as they barely know each other that well:

"Wait, that sounds like something I would say? Do you know who I am? Do you know me?"

Once the voting comes to an end, he continues to pull her leg by stating that if she votes him out, that he will definitely keep it in mind.

That's not all, as it is believed that right after she says she knows him, he savagely mutters a famous line from his song "E-Girls are ruining my life":

"Saying that she know me, I don't even know her though..."

In light of their recent exchange, social media had a field day responding, with most of them taking offence to the fact that Addison Rae pretended to know Corpse Husband:

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

While his tone seems to border on the serious, in all probability it was just harmless banter on the part of Corpse Husband.

Advertisement

However, his fans seem to have taken this as an opportunity to express displeasure with TikTok stars such as Addison Rae attempting to establish a sense of familiarity with their favourite YouTuber.

bretman: “corpse did you kill addison?”



corpse: “i wish”



BYE OMG HAHAHAHAHAHAH — 🍋𝐴𝑖𝑛𝑒🍋- VOUCH FOR ALL🍯 (@ainewasfound) December 30, 2020

PLS I WHEEZED — mack 🦇 (@corpsesanime) December 30, 2020

CORPSE IS NOT FUCKING HAVING IT, AND I LOVE IT. HES LIKE "do you even know me?" BRUH I LOVE THIS MAN, but i also feel bad bc addison keeps accusing and i think he's uncomfortable, i genuinely think he wants to leave :( — 𝖟𝖆𝖆𝖗𝖆 :) ☆ ALL HAIL BINGUS ☆ (@corpsecoven) December 30, 2020

AS HE FUCKIN SHOULD — this sucks ;-; marissa (@yall_crzy) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

the way corpse literally ended addison today. as he should 😌🤚🏼 — tabs (@C0RPSESB) December 30, 2020

TikTok stars are no strangers to criticism, with Addison being subjected to immense backlash online recently, ever since news of her Among Us appearance alongside popular YouTubers such as Corpse Husband, Dream, Quackity and more, went viral.