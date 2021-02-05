Corpse Husband asks Sykkuno if he is free on Valentine's Day, and fans are all for it

Corpse Husband wanted to know if his friend, Sykkuno, was free on February 14th. This left many wondering why.

Hearing Corpse ask Sykkuno if he had a Valentine made fans go wild. Unfortunately, Sykkuno was too distracted to notice someone behind him in the game. He was quickly killed and made noises which discouraged Corpse from prodding further. This is a big deal, because a well-known "ship" is Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.

Shipping is the process of taking two characters from a movie or TV show and wanting them to be together. This normally takes place in fan fiction as well as articles written about the show or movie. This has become a regularity in the streamer fan community.

corpse and sykkuno on valentines day be like pic.twitter.com/Xb2tRs2kv4 — ً vero. ♡ (@CATGlRLSHIT) February 4, 2021

Fans have no way of knowing if this was to play a game on that day or if he had a friend in mind for Sykkuno. Hopefully, there will be a continuation to this question soon. Later, Sykkuno talked to his chat about the situation.

PLSS EVERYTHING ABT THIS CLIP



-corpse asking sykkuno if hes smiling

-sykkuno saying he is cause corpse is there

-the girls saying aww

-NOW KISS

-corpsekkuno getting flustered

-sykkuno dying and corpse being pissed



(pls don’t ship them tho, just thought this clip was cute) pic.twitter.com/Nusr2QGocR — tiffany :)) (@tiff_uh_knee16) January 6, 2021

He wondered why Corpse would ask him:

"Guys, Corpse is popular with girls so he's probably got like Seven Valentines. And if he doesn't he probably could, he prob- he could, because he's cool."

When a viewer commented that Corpse wanted to date Sykkuno, Sykkuno shot it down quickly. He does not like the jokes or the comments about himself with any of his friends. Corpse does not like it either.

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are some of many streamers that don't like to be shipped

The issue is not about letting fans do whatever they would like. Normally, the process of thinking and talking about two favorite streamers or YouTubers getting together, is harmless. What takes the fun away is when people take it too far.

ofc i love corpse and corpsekkuno FRIENDSHIP but pls don’t ship them like bf or anything they’re both straight btw and watch sykkuno for sykkuno and corpse for corpse k ty for listening to my ted talk♥️ — otv&friends (@amigosluv) December 14, 2020

“u a fan of corpse and sykkuno too?”



“Yeah i stan corpse “i ship them

and sykkuno!” so hard!” pic.twitter.com/00681s44gb — 🌧 agie 🌧 (@corpsecatts) January 2, 2021

There are many NSFW drawings about streamers and YouTubers because of people taking things too far. This is why streamers don't like this, as it makes their friendship weird. They assume that they're helping the situation and don't want to be seen as flirty to their friends.

Lol people who ship Jaiden and James: Mission failed, we'll get em next time — Queen MayMays the 3rd (@MythicalMayMays) October 10, 2020

This has been addressed in multiple YouTube videos revolving around JaidenAnimations and TheOdd1sOut.

Jack speaking facts about shipping real people, please don't do it.. its weird and it can ruin friendships. I know a lot of people come from kpop fandoms where shipping is kinda normalized(?) so just a heads up pic.twitter.com/s3vmDakVIH — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 8, 2021

Jacksepticeye has asked fans to stop on behalf of his friends, because he is friends with all of the YouTubers mentioned, but many fans haven't listened. This doesn't seem to be a trend that is going away anytime soon, but hopefully, fans back off a bit.

