Corpse Husband reveals he wears eyeliner, breaks the internet as #CorpseWearsEyeliner trends online

During a recent stream, the internet's latest sensation, Corpse Husband, revealed that he wears eyeliner, a confession that was enough to send the world wide web into meltdown.
The 23-year-old, who hails from San Diego, California, has taken the entire internet by storm over the past few weeks. Ever since he featured on PewDiePie's Among Us stream a month back, Corpse Husband has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity.
From being a horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his recent Among Us streams, Corpse Husband is currently in a prolonged purple patch.
One of the primary reasons behind the YouTuber's popularity is that he comes across as an enigma, with very little known about his personal life. The mysterious persona that he propagates has worked wonders, as fans are always eager to learn more about the man behind the myth.
As a result, his personal life remains a hotbed of speculation for fans, who become ecstatic at the slightest reveal about Corpse Husband's appearance/personal life.
This is what happened when he recently revealed that he wears eyeliner along with an eye patch, which invited several responses from his fans online. His admission became so popular that #CorpseWearsEyeliner began trending online!
Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband wearing eyeliner
During a recent Among Us stream with Valkyrae and others, Corpse Husband made an interesting revelation when he stated that his eyepatch was messing with his eyeliner:
"Eyepatch is f*****g messing with my eyeliner dude, it f*****g hurts."
As the others gave suggestions, an apprehensive Corpse Husband commented on the use of lotion:
"I'm actually out of makeup wipes, sad luck. That sounds scary as f**k, that sounds terrible."
Soon after the clip went viral, #CorpseWearsEyeliner began to trend on Twitter, which invited a response from him:
"I think they're about to trend #CorpseWearsEyeliner. These people are f*****g crazy, these people are f*****g insane."
He also provides details as to how he applies his eyeliner:
"I actually don't know what the f**k I'm doing when I do it, I just like do it as fast and horrible as possible, and it usually turns out messy, which I'm kinda into anyway."
With his recent reveal, Corpse Husband ended up winning over fans yet again:
Thanks to his recent reveal, Corpse Husband continues to win over the internet with his unmissable charm, style quotient, and magnetic personality.