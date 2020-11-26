Corpse Husband speaks to PewDiePie in Swedish and the internet can't get enough of their "wholesome" friendship

During a recent stream of Among Us, Corpse Husband ended up sharing a hilarious exchange with PewDiePie, that too in Swedish.

The 23-year old YouTuber is known to share a wholesome camaraderie with PewDiePie ever since he first appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago. Apart from his distinct, deep voice and mysterious persona, Corpse Husband is also known to speak quite a few languages. These include the likes of Spanish, Tagalog, and French.

Recently, he attempted to showcase his expertise in Swedish, as PewDiePie hilariously went on to teach him the correct manner of pronunciation.

From speaking in Swedish with one another to singing along to Aladdin's "A Whole New World," the internet was all praise for Corpse Husband and PewDiePie's wholesome friendship.

Corpse Husband x PewDiePie is winning over the internet

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment. He has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity ever since he first began streaming Among Us with many different content creators.

From initially starting as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams today, the internet's favorite mystery man has certainly come a long way.

Advertisement

In fact, PewDiePie himself had shared a heartfelt message on Corpse's monumental rise a few weeks back. The dynamic that they share is one that fans eagerly look forward to watching. During their recent Among Us stream, the duo certainly did not disappoint.

In the clip above, Corpse Husband can be heard asking PewDiePie to share his thoughts about Corpse's Swedish skills.

Hey Felix can you tell me if I'm saying this right? Jag Vill Do (I want to die)

On not being able to decipher what Corpse is trying to say, PewDiePie hilariously says.

What... you want... dirt?

On finally realizing what he says, he breaks out into laughter and goes on to correct Corpse's pronunciation who smugly replies.

"I learnt the important stuff .... what is it... jag har mentalproblem? (I have mental problems)"

This leaves PewDiePie in splits, as he retorts.

"You sound like a Finnish! Where did you learn the Swedish Corpse? "

In another memorable clip from their stream, PewDiePie and Corpse Husband end up exploring the Among Us map, while the former starts singing "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin.

"What up Corpsie? Just looking at the scenery of space you know...I actually didn't know you could go this far ...A whole new world....this is nice, it's pretty cool . Whole new dynamic to the game. "

Advertisement

Soon after these clips went viral online, fans just couldn't seem to get enough of their wholesome friendship and gushed over PewDiePie and Corpse Husband.

EGIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE by @Corpse_Husband feat. Pewdiepie and his recorder 😭 pic.twitter.com/RDWAxHsU2T — jeleiny 🥀 (@radiocvlls) November 25, 2020

The amount of serotonin I get from watching Pewdiepie, @Corpse_Husband and @Jack_Septic_Eye play Among Us together 🥰 — Lainey Howard🗝 (@LaineyBug_) November 25, 2020

corpse asking pewdiepie if he’s saying “i wanna die” in swedish correctly😭😭😭 — Jordan★🎆 (@Jordanzahhutt) November 25, 2020

Corpse & pewdiepie’s friendship is sooo underrated — purple sus (@ptoleml) November 26, 2020