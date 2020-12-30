"Corpse, don't show your face!": Teens react to Corpse Husband, and it's wholesome 

In the latest segment of popular YouTube series "React," teenagers reacted to internet sensation Corpse Husband in the most wholesome manner.

The 23-year old YouTuber has taken the internet by storm ever since he started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us. As an ode to his meteoric rise, the latest installment of React revolves around teenagers reacting to his trademark music, mysterious identity and overall popularity.

CORPSE IS ON TEEN'S REACT LET'S GOOOOOOhttps://t.co/YmR3q7Nnwq — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) December 29, 2020

React is one of the most popular series on YouTube, with a whopping 20 million subscribers, where a group of individuals review viral videos, trends, personalities, music videos and much more.

Renowned for its casual, breezy tone and fun content, the fact that Corpse Husband featured in their recent video is certainly impressive, and it has resulted in a barrage of comments form ecstatic fans online.

Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband x React

Over the course of the 8 minute clip, teenagers can be seen reacting to various aspects related to the Corpse Husband fever which has emphatically taken over social media.

The reactors involved in this video include Tyler, Anais, Noor, Brayden and Kyla. Each of them provide wholesome and insightful reactions to Corpse Husband, with them unanimously being in awe of his stellar rise and personality.

The video begins by them viewing videos of his Among Us gameplay, with Kyla being the most vocal in expressing her love for him:

"This is Corpse, this is my baby Corpse! I love him!"

Noor reveals that prior to this video she hadn't really heard of him, but after seeing his content, Corpse Husband has just won himself a new fan.

On hearing his music, they collectively gush over how deep his voice is, with Anais going one step further to describe his song "E-Girls are ruining my life" as an "ultimate thirst trap."

They all exhibit a matured thought process by understanding his need for privacy and the perils of doing a face reveal in a highly demanding digital age.

Kyla sums it up with the following analysis:

"It helps with people wanting to watch your content for your content and wanting to watch it for your personality ...it's easier to tell that your fan base is there for you, and not your aesthetic"

The group then go on to review his early days as a Horror narrator and share their own messages for him, before wrapping up the video with one useful piece of advice from Brayden:

"Hey Corpse, don't show your face, I don't think it's worth it!"

Soon after news of React making a video on Corpse Husband went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions online:

