"Corpse will protect us, right?": Corpse Husband helps a nervous Sykkuno feel comfortable while playing Among Us with AOC

The internet recently found yet another reason to gush over YouTube sensation Corpse Husband.

Having made sure to check in on Sykkuno during a recent Among Us stream, the popular personality has once again won over netizens.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently joined US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for an Among Us stream on Twitch, where he invited close friend Sykkuno to come onboard for a couple of games.

Known to be introverted and shy, Sykkuno seemed to be feeling out of place initially, only for Corpse Husband to continually get updates from him and ensure that he felt comfortable throughout the stream.

I swear I have new found respect for Corpse after today, he is legit one of the most considerate people I've seen. After every single game he asked Sykkuno if he wanted to continue playing and tries to make it as comfortable as possible for him. — Sykkuno love bot 🌱 (@botkkuno) November 28, 2020

His wholesome persona and enviable friendship with Sykkuno thus ended up winning over the internet yet again, as fans reacted warmly to their endearing camaraderie.

Corpse Husband x Sykkuno wins over the internet once more

Advertisement

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, recently returned to Twitch post her memorable streaming debut, where she broadcasted Among Us alongside Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh and popular streamers like HasanAbi, WillNeff, and Adept.

After a few games, she also invited Corpse Husband, who proceeded to ask Sykkuno if he would like to join them.

The latter appeared hesitant because no one from his regular circle, except for Corpse, was present.

However, this proved to be enough, as Sykkuno felt reassured on knowing that Corpse would be there:

"I guess we can play a couple if Corpse needs us guys! If our buddy Corpse needs us to fill, we can fill. Oh man, I'm scared guys, I don't know any of the people here. Well, look, Corpse will protect us, right?"

Sykkuno's fears were soon put to rest courtesy of Corpse Husband, who regularly checked in on him and struck up a conversation to ensure he didn't feel left out.

At one particular juncture, he even praised Sykkuno:

"We're happy to have you here, always a great addition to any group. It's Sykkuno, the myth, the legend, the plants!"

Advertisement

This prompted Sykkuno to respond appreciatively:

"I can tell Corpse is trying to make me feel more comfortable, though. Guys, Corpse messaged me. I think you can tell I just feel out of my element here."

Sykkuno also extended a word of appreciation for HasanAbi, who, along with Corpse, frequently checked in to ensure that he was comfortable:

"I will say Hasan seems super nice; he keeps checking on me. I think he can tell that I'm a little out of my element and a little confused, but I appreciate Corpse and Hasan like constantly checking in on me. That's very nice of them."

As Sykkuno managed to feel relatively at ease by the end of the stream, he once again credited Corpse Husband. His thoughts were echoed by the online community, who couldn't seem to get enough of their healthy friendship.

Here are out some of the reactions online:

I think so and their friendship is amazing and I want one — Kyra (@Itskyra3) November 28, 2020

Im 100% positive it is! Its so cute how considerate he is 🥺 — 🥀Anastasia Eleanor ChokMeᶜ🔪 (@corpsemoot_kiko) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

he was constantly checking on him! their friendship i- 🥺🥺🥺 — jasmine 💙 (@MundaneJasmine) November 28, 2020

Corpse and Sykkuno are meant to be besties. They really understand each other so well and see to it that the other is comfortable. despite them just knowing each other recently, its like they know how each other feels and tries their best to make the other feel better :) — Shanel🌱 (@SimpforSykkuno) November 28, 2020

Corpse talking to Sykkuno to make him feel comfortable in this lobby.



I'm tearing up. I just love their friendship. — 🌱𝗟 𝗚 ⁷ | BE: Blue Hour (@minkitties) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

The way #Corpse kept checking in on Sykkuno during the whole game making sure he's comfortable, and #Sykkuno knowing fairly well that Corpse was checking on him and tried to assure him that he's fine....



DAMN I want a friendship like that :) — 🔔ᴄᴏʀᴘꜱᴇᴋᴋᴜɴᴏ ɪɴᴛᴇʀᴀᴄᴛɪᴏɴꜱ (@corpsekunno) November 28, 2020

PLEASE GIVE ME A FRIENDSHIP LIKE CORPSE AND SYKKUNO HAVE!!



Sykkuno going out of his comfort zone just for Corpse

Corpse making sure Sykkuno is comfortable and checking up on him from time to time



THIS JUST PROVES THAT THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS TRUE AND PURE. NO ONE CAN CHANGE MY MIND — ForeverJK's (@BtsTrikook) November 28, 2020

Image via Nika/YouTube

Image via Nika/YouTube

Advertisement

Image via Nika/YouTube

From the reactions above, it is evident that the combination of Corpse Husband x Sykkuno continues to win hearts online.