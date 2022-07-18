"Stop, this is not yours" - Cosplayer claims TwitchCon staff intentionally broke her sword

A cosplayer attending TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam claimed that her costume's prop sword was destroyed by event staff. IRL streamer Arab talked to her while livestreaming, where she told the story to him and his viewers.

Arab recognized the woman from a line he was in the day prior, and noticed that she was no longer cosplaying. She told him that she decided not to cosplay because a TwitchCon staffer broke her sword the day before when she set it down to grab a drink of water.

To make matters worse, she said that the staff member did it intentionally, as he snapped the sword in half when she asked him to put it down:

"I was saying 'hey, stop, this is not yours...'"

Cosplayer says TwitchCon staff deliberately broke her sword

While talking to IRL Twitch streamer Arab, the woman said there was a tragic story as to why she wasn't wearing her costume. She said that the event staff came by and picked it up when she set it down to grab a drink of water from the restroom.

"I went to the toilet, only to drink water, and of the staff members from here came and he broke my sword."

Arab responded and disbelief, asking why a staff member would do that. She responded that she had no idea why he did it. Another man listening to the story asked her to clarify if the staff member accidentally broke the prop. She said that it was intentional.

The streamer was upset that a staff member would do that for seemingly no reason.

"What a d*****bag. We should get him fired."

The cosplayer said that she decided to come back the next day without cosplay because of the extra hassle it causes.

"I was so angry and so sad. After I stopped crying, I said "okay, tomorrow I'll come without cosplay.'"

Arab asked her if the sword was fixable. She responded that it couldn't be fixed while she was at TwitchCon, but said she could fix it at home.

While it seems very strange that a staff member would randomly break someone's prop, there is one possible explanation. Since cosplayers frequently bring prop weapons to conventions, it's a common practice to have the props checked by staff to make sure they aren't capable of being used as real weapons.

Bending the props is one way of checking to see if they're real, but not every material can withstand the "bend test" and not every staff member is capable of conducting the test properly.

While it is an unfortunate situation for the cosplayer, it's unlikely that she will be compensated by Twitch for the actions of their event staff.

Viewers react to cosplayer's prop sword being broken by TwitchCon staff

As is common whenever TwitchCon rolls around, this woman's prop sword being broken is just one of many negative experiences attendees have had with event staff. Whether they are on the platform's staff or they're contractors, viewers who've been following the event have placed the blame solely on Twitch.

While TwitchCon surely isn't the only convention to have poorly behaved event staff, many viewers think it's oddly prevalent.

