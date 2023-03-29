Counter-Strike 2 was recently announced by Valve as its upcoming First Person Shooter (FPS) title as a sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Popular streamer and professional CS:GO player Erik "fl0m" Flom recently discovered a game-breaking console command.

The Counter-Strike 2 player reportedly found the console command during a live stream and executed it in a deathmatch lobby. The command enabled all player highlights to be visible through walls and different map structures. This exploit provides players with an in-game equivalent of wall hacks and is enabled in the current limited playtest environment.

Let us take a closer look at Counter-Strike 2’s in-built exploit showcased by fl0m.

Counter-Strike 2 Limited Playtest console provides a free wall-hack exploit

Yes the devs already know about it Well I found wallhacks in the gameYes the devs already know about it https://t.co/O5jFh6ppa0

Valve disclosed the development of Counter-Strike 2 in March 2023 and kickstarted the Limited Playtest phase for data gathering purposes. The publisher selected a handful of players for the test phase based on different metrics like total gameplay time and community profile standing.

The game is currently being fine-tuned by the developers and contains several quirks. Fl0m tested out a command in the console suggested by a viewer during a live stream session. The player did not utilize this method to participate in competitive matchmaking and reap benefits from unfair advantages.

Console command

Fl0m followed the instructions of the viewer and typed in the command “cl_physics_highlight_active 5” in Counter-Strike 2’s console. The command immediately activated player highlights on the map around fl0m’s character, displaying real-time location information of enemy players through map structures.

The streamer uploaded a short clip of him playing with this command active and informed the community that the developers are aware of its existence. The game will eventually receive updates that will remove exploitable commands to ensure a fair gameplay experience.

Such commands are usually used as developer tools to ingrain movement and combat mechanics. However, the title is not publicly available and is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023 period, several of these currently available commands will be removed from the console by blocking player access.

The publisher will formally “blacklist” several commands and preferably change them to server-side access-only for administrators. This will make the commands disappear from the player’s console and protect the integrity of Valve’s upcoming first-person shooter title.

Using this command can be seen as intentional exploitation of the game’s features and possibly lead to a ban. The Limited Playtest environment has created a gray space in the shooter game that can be expected to be well-defined by the time it is released.

The player base should remember that if they are selected for the test phase, they should immediately report any gameplay bugs or exploits that can affect Counter-Strike 2’s stability. This practice will hasten the process of fine-tuning the game and help the publisher improve the overall gameplay experience.

The game will be released with various updates and new gameplay features like volumetric smoke, gunfire sound changes, and map reworks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

