Counter Yin in MLBB: How to escape Yin Ultimate in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

To counter Yin in MLBB is very challenging, as he is the highest damage-dealing champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With the upcoming Starlight pack bringing a new “Eternal Guardian” for the renowned champion's skin, his performance improvement in the latest meta will be inevitable. Thus, it will become tougher for you to face the champion in a 1v1 situation.

The Martial Genius already has two indomitable skills called Charged Punch and Instant Blast that can deal high damage to opponents. However, with his ultimate, My Turn, which kidnaps the enemies to another dimension, where he charges at his enemies with all his skills in his backyard to finish them off, countering Yin in MLBB gets even harder.

However, it is not impossible to counter him. This article will explain exactly why.

How to counter Yin in MLBB: Tips to stop the Eternal Guardian in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

There are different ways to counter Yin in MLBB. You can even kill the Martial Genius if you play your cards right. This article brings you some simple yet effective tips that can even help you escape the ultimate of this best-performing champion in the current meta.

Choosing the right hero

You need to choose the right heroes to counter Yin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Tanks or Marksman/Fighter heroes of a windy nature can help you counter Yin without giving in once his ult hits you.

Tanks come with a lot of durability. Therefore, they can stand there and absorb all his hits. However, once his ult is over, their teammates will wait outside Yin’s yard to take him on.

Other amazing champions are the Marksmen due to their large damage-dealing capacity. Even when you are inside “My Turn” (Yin’s ult), you can use your ult, which, in the case of Marksmen, usually deals the most damage.

Run around in his ultimate

Run around to dodge Yin's attacks in his ult (Image via Moonton)

This is a tried-and-tested way to escape Yin’s ult in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Used by many players, this frustrates the champion as they keep trying to catch you for most of the time you spend inside their ultimate.

Yin’s yard in My Turn Skill has plenty of space, so keep running around until your most damage-dealing skills are on cooldown, and wait for his ultimate to wear out. This way, you can even kill him in his yard while trying to counter Yin in MLBB.

These are the best tips to follow while trying to counter Yin in MLBB. Follow us for the first updates on Mobile Legends Bang Bang and other MOBA titles.