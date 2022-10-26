Cristiano Ronaldo's rating in FIFA 23: Should you use him in Ultimate Team?

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a rather harsh downgrade to his overall rating in FIFA 23. The Portuguese superstar has shared the spotlight with rival Lionel Messi as two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and their decorated careers have been reflected in their FIFA ratings over the years.

Experienced FIFA players will be aware that the lethal marksman has historically been amongst the best players in the series, regardless of his rating. However, after a massive nerf to his pace in the latest FIFA title, fans will be curious to know whether Ronaldo is still effective in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the best players in FIFA 23 despite being downgraded

With the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is replete with authentic animations, visuals, and game mechanics, making it the most realistic depiction of the sport in the history of the franchise. This has allowed EA Sports to increase the viability of players who were deemed unusable in previous iterations of the game and replicate their real-life abilities on the virtual pitch.

What is Ronaldo's rating in FIFA 23?

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a small downgrade to his overall rating and is rated 90 in FIFA 23. He possesses five-star skills with a four-star weak foot and has the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 92

Defending: 34

Passing: 78

Physicality: 75

While his shooting, dribbling, and passing attributes seem to accurately reflect his performances in recent years, the massive nerf to his pace seems rather uncalled for, as Ronaldo is still capable of covering ground quickly.

Is Ronaldo a good choice in the game?

Because of the new AcceleRATE system in FIFA 23, fans will be pleased to know that Ronaldo's viability in-game has not suffered despite the decrease in his pace stat. Pace doesn't play as major a role in the latest iteration of FIFA, making Ronaldo useable in all game modes. However, he is more lethal than ever in Ultimate Team.

FUT veterans are aware of how chemistry styles can be utilized to boost certain player stats. In the current edition of FIFA, the Architect chemistry style is among the most coveted consumable items in the game as it provides a +15 upgrade to strength, allowing gamers to turn certain players into the lengthy acceleration type.

Lengthy players are overpowered in the game as they can outpace anyone over long distances due to their galloping running animation. Their domineering physical presence allows them to be extremely difficult to dispossess. By applying an Architect chemistry style to Cristiano Ronaldo, he can be converted to a lengthy player, making the pace nerf almost unnoticeable.

With pace no longer being an issue, Cristiano Ronaldo is almost the perfect attacker in FUT. He has custom dribbling animations, five-star skill moves, and precise shooting from every range. His physical presence and ability to leap over the opposition's defense also make him a threat during set-piece plays. In short, Ronaldo is the complete offensive player in FIFA 23.

