EA FC 24 continues the timeless Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry that has been the focus of football discussions for the past two decades. These two icons have battled for records and honors, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful game. Now, with the release of the new player ratings for EA FC 24, the debate over who is the superior virtual player takes center stage.

In this article, we delve into the virtual world of gaming to assess the current standings of Ronaldo and Messi, exploring how their digital personas stack up against each other and against the elite players in EA Sports' latest offering.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo better than Lionel Messi in EA FC 24?

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nasar (Image via Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a 38-year-old Portuguese national who plays for Al Nassar FC in the Saudi League. He is a 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Move player with high attack and low defence work rates. The forward has five Play Styles, namely Power Header, Flair, Trivela, Acrobatic, and Ariel, and one Playstyle Plus, which is Power Shot.

Christiano Ronaldo's EA FC 24 stats breakdown:

Pace - 77

Shooting - 88

Passing - 75

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 34

Physicality - 74

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF (Image via Getty)

Lionel Messi is a 36-year-old Argentinian who currently plays for Inter Miami CF in the USA league. He is a 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Move player with a low attack and defence work rate. The right winger has six Play Styles, namely Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Trivela, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Quick Step, and one Playstyle Plus, which is Technical.

Lionel Messi's EA FC 24 stats breakdown:

Pace - 80

Shooting - 87

Passing - 90

Dribbling - 94

Defending - 33

Physicality - 64

Despite both having impressive stats, Lionel Messi emerges as the clear winner in the virtual arena, at least according to EA FC 24's rating system. Both players have seen their ratings decline, but Messi stands head and shoulders above with an overall rating of 90, while Ronaldo lags behind with a rating of 86.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal at Al Nasar (Image via Getty)

Messi's rating has seen a minor dip, shifting from 91 to 90, while Ronaldo's rating has experienced a more noticeable decline, dropping from 88 to 86. To put this statistic into perspective, one would have to rewind the clock back 15 years to FIFA 09 to find Messi's rating at this level, whereas Ronaldo's 86 rating marks his lowest ever recorded by EA Sports.

Taking a closer look at the statistical breakdown of both players, it's evident that the Argentine World Cup winner holds the upper hand in various aspects, including pace, passing, and dribbling. However, it's no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo boasts a slightly better shooting rating and is notably stronger than Messi in that aspect.

Lionel Messi celebrating a goal at Inter Miami CF (Image via Getty)

Ronaldo's 86 rating places him among the talented players at EA FC 24, but he falls comfortably short of the top-tier performers like Neymar, Mohamed Salah, and Bruno Fernandes. On the other hand, while Messi's 90 rating positions him among the elite in the game, he doesn't claim the title of best, finding himself in the same rating bracket as Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Karim Benzema, and Thibaut Courtois.

As the debate rages on over who is the superior virtual player, it's clear that Messi has the edge in the current EA FC 24 ratings. However, in the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain unparalleled legends, their on-field brilliance transcending the digital realm.