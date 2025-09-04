Cronos The New Dawn trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 48 Cronos The New Dawn trophies for you to collect. Some of these achievements can be unlocked easily, just by following the story, while others will require you to complete several challenges. Some of these Cronos The New Dawn trophies are also locked behind NG+ runs and the difficulty you choose to play the game on.

Ad

This article will cover the list of all the Cronos The New Dawn trophies and achievements.

All 48 Cronos The New Dawn trophies and achievements

Below is a list of all the Cronos the New Dawn trophies.

All 48 Cronos The New Dawn trophies for you to collect (Image via Bloober Team)

Unadulterated Joy: Find all of the comic books.

The Archivist: Find all of the Travelogs.

To Bring Them Back: Transfer an Essence from a fallen Traveler.

The Preserver: Transfer the Essences from all fallen Travelers.

The Boon Of The Relics: Find all the weapons.

The Contribution: Sell 15 valuable items.

Resources Are Scarce: Fabricate an item.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: How to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn

To Pave The Path: Fabricate all item types.

Fire. Spreading.: Set 5 enemies on fire with a single burst of the Torch.

Efficiency Discipline: Defeat 2 enemies with a single Sword projectile.

The Anvil Of The Collective: Defeat 4 enemies with a single Hammer shot.

The Annihilator: Defeat 5 enemies with a single Arbalest round.

Rapid Oxidation: Burn the Biomass.

Spacetime Oddity: Activate a Time Oddity.

Counter-Gravity Traversal: Execute a Gravity Jump.

Do Travelers Dream Of Electric Sheep?: Power up a device with the Conductor.

Don't Let Them: Merge Burn 25 dead Orphans.

Raging Bull: Defeat an enemy with a melee attack.

Better Than One: Defeat 25 enemies with a headshot.

May It Serve You Fault-Free: Fully upgrade a single weapon.

The Praetorian: Fully upgrade all weapons.

Forged In Fire: Fully upgrade the Traveler's Temporal Shell.

Welcome To The Vocation: Exit the REV-Capsule.

Such Is Our Calling: Find the Predecessor.

Suppressed Recomposition: Defeat the Unmerged One.

Temporal Destination Reached: Execute a Dive for the first time.

Essence Acquired: Extract Edward.

The Ascendance: Execute an Ascendance Sequence for the first time.

Public Transport: Power up the tram to reach the Steelworks.

The Bigger They Are: Defeat the Terror in the Steelworks.

My Brother's Keeper: Extract one of the brothers.

Down With The Sickness: Defeat the Unmerged Terror.

For Good And For Ill: Extract Dr. Zybert.

Hit Like A Train: Defeat the Terror at the Station B.

The Sacrifice Of The Flesh: Defeat Eliza.

Ad

Also Read: 5 best upcoming horror games

The Pathfinder: Get the Pathfinder to the tram.

Fixing Things: Discover the Warden's secret.

A Flicker Of Hope: Spare the Pathfinder's life.

I Am Free Shoot: the Pathfinder.

Shell Not Compromised: Finish the game in Hard Mode.

Free From All The Scars: Save both Weronikas.

You Never Give Up: Finish the game in the NG+.

The Orthodox: Finish the game only with the Essences appointed by the Collective.

Punks Not Dead!: Finish the game with Edward's Essence.

Togetherness: Gather together the Essences of Lidia, Marcel, and Krzysztof.

The Pyromaniac: Burn Biomass with the Pyre.

The Traveler: Collect all Trophies

The Catfinder: Pet all cats

Ad

Also Read: All major games releasing in September 2025

That concludes the list of all the Cronos The New Dawn trophies and achievements that you can collect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.