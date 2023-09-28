CS:GO to CS2 sens converter: How to convert sensitivity settings

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the successor to the legendary CS:GO, has officially launched, and Valve has retired the older game to make way for the new one. Players migrating between the two titles are a little worried about the sensitivity settings and how they'll be adjusted across the two titles. Sensitivity is an important factor for players just stepping into the world of tactical shooters.

Usually, tactical shooters have different sensitivity parameters, so the overall values can vary significantly. This is where sensitivity converters come in handy. So how does one get their CS2 sensitivity to match the one they were playing with in CS:GO?

How to use the CS:GO to CS2 sens converter

Here's how you can convert your sensitivity settings from CS:GO to Counter-Strike 2 (Image via GamingSmart)

Considering that both these titles are by Valve, their sensitivity settings are unlikely to be different. However, there are a lot of websites that will allow you to easily convert your CS:GO sensitivity to CS2 sensitivity. All you need to do is head to these websites and enter the game's name in the required fields.

After that, you need to enter your original sensitivity and the DPI you're currently using on your mouse. Once you've done that, the website will automatically tell you the new sensitivity value. Once you've received the value, you can note it down and change your Counter-Strike 2 sensitivity accordingly.

But what is this sensitivity, and what does one mean by DPI?

Understanding sensitivity and DPI in CS2

For any shooter like CS2, sensitivity will determine how accurate your shots are. While a high sensitivity will allow you to move your cursor quickly across the screen, it might not be the best idea because you will have difficulty landing headshots.

Alternatively, a low sensitivity will slow your cursor and give you enough time for proper crosshair placement. But if you take too much time, you might get killed by the enemy before that. So, finding the proper sensitivity amount for your mouse is important. If you play multiple shooters, the sensitivity values will never be the same unless they're from the same developer.

In such cases, sensitivity converters are helpful, allowing you to maintain uniform sensitivity settings across all your titles. Although not mandatory, this comes in handy, especially when you're playing these FPS titles competitively.

DPI is another factor that affects your sensitivity. DPI stands for Dots Per Inch and is also a determinant for tracking cursor speed. So, when you're translating your sensitivity from one game to Counter-Strike 2, make sure to include this as well.