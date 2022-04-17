Cup of Commons in Genshin Impact: How to find and use

The Cup of Commons is one of the six items players will need to complete the Millennial Mountains World Quest in Genshin Impact. Except for the Cup of Commons, the remaining five items can be easily found in The Chasm.

Players will have to complete another World Quest called the Undetected Infiltration to obtain the Cup of Commons.

Keep in mind that players need to start the Millennial Mountains quest so they can receive the Cup of Commons as a quest reward. Additionally, players need to complete the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest.

Genshin Guides@Game8 @G8_Genshin



(A tip: The Cup of Commons is a reward in the Undetected Infiltration quest )



#GenshinImpact #TheChasm #Offerings #Game8 Have you found all the Offerings for the Millennial Mountains quest? Worry not, we marked all of them on the Chasm surface for you(A tip: The Cup of Commons is a reward in the Undetected Infiltration quest Have you found all the Offerings for the Millennial Mountains quest? Worry not, we marked all of them on the Chasm surface for you 😉👇(A tip: The Cup of Commons is a reward in the Undetected Infiltration quest 👀🔍)#GenshinImpact #TheChasm #Offerings #Game8 https://t.co/EnVfcxHl1x

This article will guide players on how players can obtain the Cups of Common in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to find the Cup of Commons in Undetected Infiltration World Quest

Teleport to Taingong Gorge waypoint and head northwest to find a lair with many treasure hoarders. Players can trigger the Undetected Infiltration by defeating the Treasure Hoarder, which will start a cut-scene with multiple dialogs.

Location to trigger Undetected Infiltration quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the cut-scene, Yanbo asks for her help to clear out three treasure hoarder camps. Meet Yanbo in front of a smuggler’s camp located next to the Lumberpick Valley waypoint. Players will be given three camps to choose from:

Cooking Quarters

Alchemy Camp

Weapon stash

The one selected by the travelers will be cleared by Yanbo and his Millelith squad, while players will clear the remaining two camps.

Select one of three camps for Yanbo to clear (Image via Genshin Impact)

The area will be marked with a general yellow circle on the map to find the hoarder camps. Players can follow routes to find the marked camps with ease. The final camp will spawn two mini-bosses for players.

The fight may seem challenging and longer if the characters are not built properly, so players are advised to use well-built characters in the party to clear camps quickly.

After handling several waves and two boss fights, the Undetected Infiltration quest will be completed. There will be a small cut-scene with Yanbo, players will receive quest rewards, and a Precious treasure chest will also spawn.

Players will obtain the Cups of Common when they open the Precious treasure chest and other rewards.

In the last camp, players can also start a hidden exploration objective. An investigative point will appear near the camp where Yanbo stands after completing the Undetected Infiltration.

Players will receive a treasure map fragment when they investigate the glowing mark. Completing the Undetected Infiltration world quest will also offer 40 Primogems, the same reward for completing the Millennial Mountains World Quest.

If players face difficulty fighting enemies or clearing camps, they can always lower the world's difficulty to make things easier in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar