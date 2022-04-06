The Millennial Mountains Genshin Impact quest guide with steps

Travelers who wish to complete The Millennial Mountains in Genshin Impact should know that they also have to complete one other quest. This quest is called Undetected Infiltration, and players must complete it in order to obtain the Cup of Commons.

This item is one of six artifacts that the Traveler must obtain for The Millennial Mountains quest. Here are all six artifacts that players will need:

Flower of Farsight

Skyfeather

Cup of Commons

Sundial of Ages

Helm of Warding

Warrior's Spear

The other items on the list don't require the player to finish a quest (although obtaining the Flower of Farsight will start A Cliff-Side Hero's Past.)

Genshin Impact quest guide: The Millennial Mountains

The six artifacts that players must collect for this quest (Image via miHoYo)

This Genshin Impact quest essentially goes like this:

Travelers meet Wang, who is east of the Teleport Waypoint located in The Chasm's Maw, to start The Millennial Mountains. The player is told to find six artifacts, but the quest won't explicitly tell them each location. Once they obtain all six artifacts, they should return to Wang and offer these items at the nearby memorial. Travelers will obtain the treasure there and can talk to Wang to finish the quest.

Travelers can obtain these items in any order. Hence, readers can proceed with the items that they're missing.

Item 1: Flower of Farsight

The Flower of Farsight (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players seeking the Flower of Farsight should know that it's located near Tang Wuchou on Cinnabar Cliff. More specifically, it's near the "C" in "Cliff" when one views it on the world map.

Climb to the very top of Cinnabar Cliff to see what appears to be three Qingxin. One of them is actually the Flower of Farsight.

The Flower of Farsight's location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Item 2: Skyfeather

The Skyfeather's location in The Millennial Mountains quest (Image via miHoYo)

Near the top of Glaze Peak is the Skyfeather. It's near a wooden post, so simply go up there and collect it near a nest.

The Skyfeather's location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Item 3: Cup of Commons

The Cup of Commons is located in a Precious Chest near Lumperpick Valley (Image via miHoYo)

This item is the trickiest to get in The Millennial Mountain quest, as it requires Travelers to complete the quest, Undetected Infiltration.

Thankfully, the quest is simple, and it involves Genshin Impact players doing the following:

Defeat some Treasure Hoarders near Tiangong Gorge to start the quest. Talk to Yanbo near Lumberpick Valley. Clear out two Treasure Hoarder camps. Defeat five waves of Treasure Hoarders at a larger camp. Talk to Yanbo once more.

Undetected Infiltration's starting location (Image via miHoYo)

Every objective is marked on the map in Genshin Impact, except for the quest's beginning. Thankfully, the above image should let players know where to start Undetected Infiltration.

Once they finish the quest, the Precious Chest containing the Cup of Commons will be located in the large camp where the player fought five waves of Treasure Hoarders.

Note: Genshin Impact players must complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering up to the objective, "Use the cage-shaped object to destroy the three remaining Bedrock Keys," to do Undetected Infiltration.

Item 4: Sundial of Ages

The Sundial of Ages is located here (Image via miHoYo)

The Sundial of Ages is much easy to get in The Millennial Mountains quest.

Simply go to a table slightly southeast of Fuao Vale and defeat a Treasure Hoarder. Investigate the bowl on this table to obtain it.

The Sundial of Ages' location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Item 5: Helm of Warding

The Helm of Warding is located here (Image via miHoYo)

The Helm of Warding is located in a small building northeast of The Chasm's Maw. Climb to the top of the building and head down a few floors until you reach a room with some hay and an explosive barrel.

Either attack the explosive barrel or use a Pyro character to attack the hay to open up a small door. Interact with it to get the Helm of Warding for the Millennial Mountain Quest.

The Helm of Warding's location in Genshin Impact on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Item 6: Warrior's Spear

The Warrior's Spear is located here (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can get the Warrior's Spear by climbing some mountains near Tiangong Gorge. It's easy to spot, given that it's a literal spear protruding from the ground.

The Warrior's Spear's location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Finishing up

Offer the items to the memorial (Image via miHoYo)

Return to Wang and offer these six artifacts to the nearby memorial. Afterward, collect the nearby treasure.

Talk to Wang to finish The Millennial Mountain and obtain "The Millelith Shall Never Be Moved" achievement in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh