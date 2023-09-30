Cyberpunk 2077 Dogtown Saints side gig walkthrough

Dogtown Saints is one of the first side gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. It comes via Mr. Hands, and is unlocked during the main story mission Lucretia My Reflection. Your objective is to rescue a doctor, Anthony Anderson. He’s in a nearby building, which has been overrun by Scavs. It’s going to be up to you to get him out safely.

The client, Odell Blanco will give you the details about what’s wrong. There are one or two ways into this building, and after a bit of fighting, you can rescue Anthony Anderson. Here’s what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown Saints.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dogtown Saints side gig objectives

Mission objectives

Meet with Odell Blanco, Talk to Odell Blanco

Find a way into the clinic

Find a way to the clinic basement, Find Anthony Anderson’s office in the clinic basement, See what’s going on

Talk to Nika and Anderson, Talk to Anthony Anderson, leave the clinic

1) Meet with Odell Blanco, Talk to Odell Blanco

The local pastor informs you that the head doctor is trapped (Image via CDPR)

The nearby pastor will inform you that Anthony Anderson is trapped in his office. A group of scavs overran the local church during this Cyberpunk 2077 mission.

To wrap this up neatly, you need to make sure that Mr. Anderson doesn’t bite it during the Dogtown Saints side gig. As one of Mr. Hands’ missions, he appreciates you following the letter of the mission, and not letting your emotions run unchecked.

2) Find a way into the clinic

Thankfully, you have options on how to get in (Image via CDPR)

The front door is barred, and there’s no way through that way during Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown Saints - unless you have a Body stat of 16. Unless you have that, go to the back of the building, and enter that way.

You can either go in via the scaffolding and enter the building that way, or walk through the gate. If you choose the gate there are more enemies, but you can stealth your way past, or simply destroy them.

3) Find a way to the clinic basement, Find Anthony Anderson’s office in the clinic basement, See what’s going on

These Scavs won't pose a challenge (Image via CDPR)

There are quite a few enemies in the main room of the church, so get ready to fight. I recommend quickhacking whatever you can down, and take your time taking out these enemies in ranged combat. Melee works fine here too, especially if you have the Double Jump cyberware to quickly get up to some of them.

After defeating everyone, you’ll see a door you can walk through, with an orange light over it, which easy to spot.

Head downstairs and defeat the Scavs that await you here as well. At the end of the room, there’s another door, so enter it after looting the room. There’s a door on your immediate left where the two NPCs for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission await.

4) Talk to Nika and Anderson, Talk to Anthony Anderson, leave the clinic

Act fast in this situation to prevent things from getting worse (Image via CDPR)

You’ll enter here, only to find that Nika and Anthony Anderson are in a very tense situation. The next Dogtown Saints objective in Cyberpunk 2077 requires quick thinking.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to matter what choices you make. I shot Nika as soon as I could, and still Anthony Anderson lost his hand in Nika’s attack.

This can be avoided, but it didn't happen in my playthrough. You’ll have a chat with Anthony Anderson, who is annoyed you didn’t stop Nika faster, and that there was nothing he could do for her.

I asked why he didn’t just tell Nika the truth, but he didn’t care much for that. To wrap up Dogtown Saints in Cyberpunk 2077, finish the conversation and leave the building. However, you can also side with Nika, and demand that the doc give up her brother's body, and he'll grant you access to the Morgue.

