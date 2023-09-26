How to get Johnny relationship to 70% in Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny relationship meter is important because it influences how the storyline ends. This relationship meter needs to be filled up to 70% in order to unlock the secret ending sequence. Given that this game is essentially an RPG, every single choice that players make, ranging from dialogues to the fate of an individual, affects the final outcome of the game.

While there isn't a simple way to take the relationship meter up to 70% instantly, players don't need to go through complex processes to get this meter up. So how does one check their relationship meter with the character, and how does one increase the Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny relationship meter?

How to check the relationship with Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

To find the Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny relationship stats, all you need to do is navigate to the pause menu by pressing the Touchpad on PlayStation controllers, the "View" button on Xbox controllers, or the I key on PC.

Once you do this, you will be taken to a page with three big icons. The icon in the middle represents your relationship with Johnny, and the number signifies the score. As mentioned above, you will need to get this meter to 70% to unlock a secret ending.

To do so, you will have to choose the appropriate dialogue options over multiple missions in the game. Here's how you can do it.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get Johnny relationship to 70%

Over multiple main quests and side quests, you will have the ability to choose certain dialogues. Not only will these choices affect your relationship with the individual you're talking to, but they will also affect the final outcome of the game. To get your Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny relationship meter to 70%, you will need to select the following dialogue options during the following missions:

Automatic Love

In this mission, you will have to avoid picking rude or insensitive responses while Johnny talks to you about Mikoshi. If you do so correctly, it'll raise your friendship meter by approximately 10%.

Transmission

In this mission, apart from not choosing the rude or insensitive options, you need to stay away from taking the Omega blockers as well. Doing so will increase your friendship meter by 5%.

Life During Wartime

During Anders Hellman's interrogation, do not be rude to Johnny while talking about biochips. Do this correctly, and your friendship meter will rise by 5%.

Search and Destroy

Interact with the doll and agree to help it for another instant 5% boost.

Chippin’ In

During this mission, every dialogue choice of yours counts, so here are the ones you need to select:

"Let's do something about that."

Inscribe Johnny's initials when you see the prompt.

"The Guy who Saved My Life."

"Nah, fucked that up too."

"What do you want from me?"

"OK. But as second chances go, this is your last."

"You were a real dick in the beginning."

"When you said you let down your friends..."

"Yeah, I'll call Rogue."

Selecting the given dialogues will increase your Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny relationship meter by 15%.

Blistering Love

During this mission, you need to flirt with Rogue. Choose the dialogues that are flirtatious in nature. If you've done so successfully, you'll get the option to kiss Rogue. Successfully executing these dialogues will increase your relationship meter by another 10%.

Holdin’ On

During this mission, you will have to appease Kerry Eurodyne. So, choose all dialogues that sound supportive. When you're prompted with the option to reunite the Samurais, agree to do so. Doing so will raise your friendship meter by another 10%.

Like a Supreme

Agree to the encore gig, and don't choose the rude options while talking to Johnny. This will add another 10% to your relationship meter.