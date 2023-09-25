Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 guide: How to increase Cyberware capacity

Cyberpunk 2077 has slowly improved since its disastrous launch in 2020. CD Projekt Red has consistently worked on turning the game from the technical mess that it was into what was promised to gamers at pre-release. For the most part, the patches that were released for the game over the past three years have simply been to address the various bugs and glitches that plagued it.

However, a massive update known as Update 2.0 was recently released that not only fixes some of the issues that persist in Cyberpunk 2077 but also overhauls plenty of the systems to further improve the experience.

One of the changes that were made to the game was to the Cyberwares that players can use. There is now a limit to the amount of Cyberware that V can have equipped, but that limit can be increased.

Increasing the amount of Cyberware that V can equip in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberware implants can be bought from Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberware refers to the implants or modifications that V can equip on their body. These modifications that can be bought from Ripperdocs provide plenty of benefits that improve combat, defense, exploration, and hacking.

You can buy as much Cyberware as you can afford if you have the eddies to spend. Unfortunately, this does not mean that they can all be equipped at the same time due to the limit that is now imposed. Thankfully, this limit can be raised, and here is how.

The easiest way to increase the limit of Cyberware that V can equip is simply by leveling up. For every level, V receives a +3 to their Cyberware capacity, which is not a significant amount on its own, but once it stacks, it really helps increase the limit.

Another way to increase this limit in Cyberpunk 2077 is by picking up Cyberware Capacity Shards. These shards can be looted from corpses or from loot containers, and acquiring them provides a permanent increase to the amount of implants that V can wear.

Additionally, you can also increase the number of implants you can equip by grabbing the Renaissance Punk perk, which is a part of the Technical ability tree. This is very useful since it provides a +4 to Cyberware capacity for every single Attribute that is at level nine or beyond. This means a maxed-out V gets a permanent boost of 20 to his implant limit.

Another way to increase this limit is by focusing on raising the Engineering Attribute. Upon reaching level five, you will receive an equivalent five-point boost to your Cyberware capacity. Later on, at level thirty, you will receive a ten-point increase.

These are the ways that you can increase your Cyberware Capacity in Cyberpunk 2077. Those who want to implant as many Cyberware modifications as possible should definitely keep these in mind.

If you're wondering what the best implants are, check out this list of the best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.