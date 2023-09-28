Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Mantis Blade build: Perks, cyberware, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is back with version 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The game has always been daring with the integration of physical alteration in its video game design, especially in combat. There’s nothing bolder than the Mantis Blade, the pair of arm cyberware that allow players to shred enemies in close combat.
True to its namesake, this combat tech closely resembles the mantis’ arms. They are two razor-sharp blades that are surgically implanted into the character's arms. With the use of these retractable cybernetics, players can quickly use deadly weapons in battle or when silently dispatching an enemy.
In this guide, we will go over a solid Mantis Blade build that will surely help you dominate Night City.
How to make Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 6
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 6
Body attribute perks
Main nodes
- Painkiller
- Die! Die! Die!
- Spontaneous Obliteration
- Adrenaline Rush
- Pain to Gain
- Rip and Tear
Subsidiary nodes
- Comeback Kid
- Dorph-Head
- Speed Junkie
- Army of One
- Like a feather
- Bullet Ballet
- Don't Stop Me Now
- Dread
- Rush of Blood
- Juggernaut
- Calm Mind
- Bloodlust
- Unstoppable Force
- Skullcracker
- Close-Quarters Carnage
Cool attribute perks
Main nodes
- Feline Footwork
- Killer Instinct
- Focus
- Ninjutsu
- Deadeye
Subsidiary nodes
- Blind Spot
Reflexes attribute perks
Main nodes
- Slippery
- Tailwind
- Slaughterhouse
- Dash
- Lead and Steel
- Air Dash
- Bladerunner
Subsidiary nodes
- Muscle Memory
- Multitasker
- Parkour!
- Power Slide
- Can't Touch This
- Mad Dash
- Bullet Deflect
- Bullet Time
- Seeing Double
- Flash & Thunderclap
- Steady Grip
- Mean Streak
- Aerodynamic
- Going the Distance
- Flash of Steel
- Opportunist
Technical ability attribute perks
Main nodes
- Glutton For War
- Gearhead
- All Things Cyber
- License to Chrome
- Edgerunner
Subsidiary nodes
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Extended Warranty
Final attribute point distribution
Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 18
- Reflexes: 20
Relic skills
1) Main Skill: Jailbreak
This relic skill allows you to connect a Quickhack to your Monowire. This skill offers new combat options and benefits to other cyberware, like Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, the Projectile Launch System, and the Monowire. It's a useful skill for improving your cyber warfare abilities.
Branch Skill: Spatial Mapping
All leap attacks made with Mantis Blades now render targets helpless and raise the risk of dismemberment for 10 seconds.
2) Main Skill: Vulnerability Analytics
Vulnerability Analytics is a skill that allows you to pinpoint weaknesses in your enemies' cyberware and armor while in combat. When you target these vulnerabilities, you gain a 100% Critical Chance, a 25% boost to Armor Penetration, and activate bonuses for dealing damage to weak spots. Additionally, striking a vulnerability causes an explosion that creates a 3-meter EMP blast.
Branch Skill: Machine Learning
When you destroy an enemy's vulnerability, new weaknesses will appear more frequently, with a 10% increased chance. These newly exposed vulnerabilities will inflict 5% more critical damage. This effect lasts for a base duration of 25 seconds. The power of this skill can stack up to five times. Upon reaching the maximum number of stacks, the effects are doubled.
Mantis Blade build cyberware requirements
Here are the Cyberware requirements for the Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan
- Kiroshi “The Oracle” Optics
- Shock Absorber
- Adrenaline Booster
- Biomonitor
- Threatevac
- Reinforced Tendons
- Fortified Ankles
- Newton Module
- Mantis Blade
- Dense Marrow
- Para Bellum
- Scar Coalescer
- Adrenaline Converter
- Neofiber
- Stabber
- Nano-Plating
- Proxishield
- Subdermal Armor
This is all you need to know about this effective Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.