Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Mantis Blade build: Perks, cyberware, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is back with version 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The game has always been daring with the integration of physical alteration in its video game design, especially in combat. There’s nothing bolder than the Mantis Blade, the pair of arm cyberware that allow players to shred enemies in close combat.

True to its namesake, this combat tech closely resembles the mantis’ arms. They are two razor-sharp blades that are surgically implanted into the character's arms. With the use of these retractable cybernetics, players can quickly use deadly weapons in battle or when silently dispatching an enemy.

In this guide, we will go over a solid Mantis Blade build that will surely help you dominate Night City.

How to make Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 6

: 6 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 4

4 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 6

Body attribute perks

Mantis Blade Body perks (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main nodes

Painkiller

Die! Die! Die!

Spontaneous Obliteration

Adrenaline Rush

Pain to Gain

Rip and Tear

Subsidiary nodes

Comeback Kid

Dorph-Head

Speed Junkie

Army of One

Like a feather

Bullet Ballet

Don't Stop Me Now

Dread

Rush of Blood

Juggernaut

Calm Mind

Bloodlust

Unstoppable Force

Skullcracker

Close-Quarters Carnage

Cool attribute perks

Mantis Blade build Cool perks (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main nodes

Feline Footwork

Killer Instinct

Focus

Ninjutsu

Deadeye

Subsidiary nodes

Blind Spot

Reflexes attribute perks

Mantis Blade build Reflexes perks (CD Projekt Red)

Main nodes

Slippery

Tailwind

Slaughterhouse

Dash

Lead and Steel

Air Dash

Bladerunner

Subsidiary nodes

Muscle Memory

Multitasker

Parkour!

Power Slide

Can't Touch This

Mad Dash

Bullet Deflect

Bullet Time

Seeing Double

Flash & Thunderclap

Steady Grip

Mean Streak

Aerodynamic

Going the Distance

Flash of Steel

Opportunist

Technical ability attribute perks

Mantis Blade Build Technical Ability perks (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main nodes

Glutton For War

Gearhead

All Things Cyber

License to Chrome

Edgerunner

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Extended Warranty

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:

Body: 20

20 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 20

20 Cool: 18

18 Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

Jailbreak relic skill in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Main Skill: Jailbreak

This relic skill allows you to connect a Quickhack to your Monowire. This skill offers new combat options and benefits to other cyberware, like Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, the Projectile Launch System, and the Monowire. It's a useful skill for improving your cyber warfare abilities.

Branch Skill: Spatial Mapping

All leap attacks made with Mantis Blades now render targets helpless and raise the risk of dismemberment for 10 seconds.

2) Main Skill: Vulnerability Analytics

Vulnerability Analytics is a skill that allows you to pinpoint weaknesses in your enemies' cyberware and armor while in combat. When you target these vulnerabilities, you gain a 100% Critical Chance, a 25% boost to Armor Penetration, and activate bonuses for dealing damage to weak spots. Additionally, striking a vulnerability causes an explosion that creates a 3-meter EMP blast.

Branch Skill: Machine Learning

When you destroy an enemy's vulnerability, new weaknesses will appear more frequently, with a 10% increased chance. These newly exposed vulnerabilities will inflict 5% more critical damage. This effect lasts for a base duration of 25 seconds. The power of this skill can stack up to five times. Upon reaching the maximum number of stacks, the effects are doubled.

Mantis Blade build cyberware requirements

Here are the Cyberware requirements for the Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan

Kiroshi “The Oracle” Optics

Shock Absorber

Adrenaline Booster

Biomonitor

Threatevac

Reinforced Tendons

Fortified Ankles

Newton Module

Mantis Blade

Dense Marrow

Para Bellum

Scar Coalescer

Adrenaline Converter

Neofiber

Stabber

Nano-Plating

Proxishield

Subdermal Armor

This is all you need to know about this effective Mantis Blade build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.