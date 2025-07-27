Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All phone numbers and codes (easter eggs)

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, an old analogue phone provides you with the opportunity to dial various phone numbers and codes. While you need to input one particular string for the main story-related mission, the rest provide quirky interaction opportunities.

This guide outlines all possible phone code combinations you can try on the analogue phone in the Captain Caliente restaurant in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and their outcomes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty analogue phone guide (codes and interactions)

These are the possible Captain Caliente analogue phone numbers/codes we have found during our time in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

0931 - Solomon Reed's code (Quest-related)

- Solomon Reed's code (Quest-related) 5745552377 - The Witcher 3's The Trail soundtrack starts playing, and Johnny gives a thumbs-up

- The Witcher 3's The Trail soundtrack starts playing, and Johnny gives a thumbs-up 6175556277 or 9991674545 - Never Fade Away starts playing, and Johnny has a sad expression

or - Never Fade Away starts playing, and Johnny has a sad expression 911 - Emergency number that doesn't pick up

- Emergency number that doesn't pick up 12102020 - Subscribes V to a game review newsletter

- Subscribes V to a game review newsletter 42069, 8008, 80082, 80085, or 80018135 - Codes with crude sexual connotations that will elicit disappointed reaction from Johnny

Phone code hints (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

Some of these codes you will find scribbled on the wall around the analogue phone in the Captain Caliente restaurant. The addition of The Witcher 3 easter egg is a nice touch, but then the base Cyberpunk 2077 game has quite a few beloved ones, like that popular gag from The Office US.

Game review newsletter (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

Johnny's reaction to some of these numbers also further drives the player's immersion, especially to The Witcher 3 theme or when Never Fade Away starts playing. The game review newsletter subscription will periodically send you texts regarding reviews of works of art that they have done.

How to get to the Captain Caliente analogue phone in Phantom Liberty?

Once you open the door of the abandoned restaurant (would require brute strength through body levels), disable the two lasers that are primed to explode. After that, go inside and take the door on the right.

Scan around the farthest shelf on the left to see some lines. Once done, you will be able to move the shelf to reveal the analogue phone.

